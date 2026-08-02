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Who funded Abhijeet Dipke's foreign education? RTI activist seeks CJP funding probe

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has found himself in a fresh controversy after an RTI activist questioned the funding of his US education. Know the matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 01:22 PM IST

Who funded Abhijeet Dipke's foreign education? RTI activist seeks CJP funding probe
Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). (Screengrab from virali clip)
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has come under fresh scrutiny after a Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, sought a formal investigation into the finances of his father, Bhagwanrao Dipke. The RTI activist questioned how a Junior Engineer's salary of nearly Rs 65,000 could have funded Abhijeet's higher education in the United States. He has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) over the legal status of CJP and tax liability on a Rs 1 crore fund pledged by senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said, ''I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 Crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) that 18% GST be levied on it. I have also complained to Maharashtra Govt that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of Rs 60,000-65,000 how was he able to afford education of his children in the US? We have complained to Maharashtra Govt that this should be investigated and strict action should be taken if this is a case of disproportionate assets. As far as the complaint against CJP is concerned, if they are acting like a political party - if they take in donations but are non-registered they will have to register under Sec 29A of Representation of the People Act, 1951.''

For those unversed, during a joint press conference recently with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, Sibal pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the fund, created for legal matters protecting students.

Criticising CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar, the RTI activist said that the movement had crossed a line after initially being centred around NEET paper leak and added, ''We have demanded that action be taken against them as they non-registered but are accepting a fund of Rs 1 Crore. We respect our elders, it was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother, you also spoke foul on his ties to foreign leaders. We have complained against all of this, that it is all wrong.''

Meanwhile, the CJP-led student protest ended on July 25 after the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation.

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