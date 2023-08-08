Headlines

Pushpa 2: Makers unveil first look of Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fans say 'ready for epic face-off'

'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

Who was Ambareesh Murty, Pepperfry founder who passed away in Leh?

‘Exercise of ethnic cleansing’?: HC questions as it halts Haryana bulldozer action

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda calls out Karan Johar for saying Alia Bhatt's mehendi in RRKPK was same as her wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda calls out Karan Johar for saying Alia Bhatt's mehendi in RRKPK was same as her wedding

Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passes away in Leh

WHO flags 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

10 desi words that are part of the Oxford dictionary

9 superfoods to naturally cleanse lungs, detoxify liver

Deadliest plants in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda calls out Karan Johar for saying Alia Bhatt's mehendi in RRKPK was same as her wedding

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar announces next part of action-thriller, teaser to be reportedly attached with Gadar 2

HomeIndia

India

WHO flags 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

Paracetamol and chlorpheniramine combination syrups are used to treat and relieve symptoms of the common cold and allergy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday flagged a batch of 'contaminated' common cold syrup in Iraq manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical company, Fourrts (India) Laboratories
WHO referred to one batch of substandard or contaminated syrup — Cold Out (Paracetamol and Chlorpheniramine Maleate) — in Iraq which was reported to the WHO on July 10.

"The stated manufacturer of the affected batch of the product is FOURRTS (INDIA) LABORATORIES PVT. LTD and the product is stated to be manufactured for DABILIFE PHARMA PVT. LTD. - INDIA," WHO said.

Paracetamol and chlorpheniramine combination syrups are used to treat and relieve symptoms of the common cold and allergy. 

The WHO said the batch of the syrup had a higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene and ethylene glycol.

READ | 9 superfoods to naturally cleanse lungs, detoxify liver

It added that a sample of 'Cold Out' Syrup was obtained from Iraq and submitted for laboratory analysis. The sample was found to contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol (0.25pc) and ethylene glycol (2.1pc) as contaminants.

The acceptable safety limit for both ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol is no more than 0.10 percent.

In the product alert, WHO said the manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product.

READ | Weight loss tips: Korean food to lose belly fat

"To date, the stated manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product," the WHO said.

Previously, in September last year, the WHO said four products of Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India) were under scrutiny.

In December last year, the WHO raised an alert about two products of BIOTECH PVT. LTD, (Uttar Pradesh).

This year, in April, a cough syrup manufactured by QP PHARMACHEM LTD (Punjab) was flagged by the WHO.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Is crying good for you? Know how it improves your mental health

Meet IITian who left Rs 1.3 crore job to start India's first tech-enabled coffee business

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: How Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated mob to ‘kill more Sikhs’, burn gurudwara

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE