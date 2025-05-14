Talking about Operation Sindoor, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah called Indian Army spokesperson Col Sofiya Qureshi a "sister of Pakistan".

Indian Army's spokesperson Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who emerged as the symbol of woman empowerment and composite culture of the country, is in the news once again, but for the wrong reason. Talking about Operation Sindoor, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah called her a "sister of Pakistan". Addressing a public meeting, he said, "PM Modi is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."

The Opposition Congress reacted strongly. Sharing the video clip on the social media platform 'X', it accused Shah of calling Indian Army officers "sisters of terrorists," a statement it said insults not just women in uniform but the entire armed forces. Taking to X, MP Congress chief said, "The brave daughters of our army are sisters of terrorists. This disgusting utterance has been made by MP Minister Vijay Shah. This is an insult to our mighty army."

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP on Wednesday distanced itself from Kunwar Vijay Shah's controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, stating that the party does not endorse such comments against individuals who have brought pride to the nation. State BJP president V.D. Sharma said he had communicated with Shah soon after the matter came to light and conveyed clear instructions from the party. However, he did not disclose the nature of those instructions.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai slammed Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Calling Kunwar Vijay Shah's remark an insult to women, the army and the people of the country, Ajay Rai requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the MP Cabinet Minister.

"The nation is saddened by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's insult, who decreased the nation's respect. Her insult is an insult to the women, the army and the people of the country. I request PM Modi to take action against such a leader and suspend him immediately," Ajay Rai said.

(With inputs from ANI)