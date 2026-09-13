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Who blocked Varanasi sewers? Sand-filled sacks found inside main lines, FIR sought

Varanasi’s waterlogging row has taken a surprising turn after municipal workers found sand-filled sacks blocking sewer lines, prompting a police case and raising questions over an alleged conspiracy. Read below to know more.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

Who blocked Varanasi sewers? Sand-filled sacks found inside main lines, FIR sought
Varanasi sewer blockage raises conspiracy questions amid waterlogging. (AI-Generated)
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Some strange activity was found inside Varanasi's sewer network as municipal workers found sacks filled with sand and other debris packed inside major sewer lines. Yes, you read it right! Varanasi Municipal Corporation workers, during the cleaning process of the main sewer line near Ratnakar Park, were left surprised after discovering the unusual obstruction.

 

What was found inside Varanasi sewers?

 

In the Shivala area, nearly 12 sacks were recovered from the sewer line, filled with sand, wood shavings, stones, and plastic materials, raising allegations of a deliberate conspiracy to block sewer lines and cause waterlogging in several areas of Varanasi.

 

Why does Varanasi civic body suspect conspiracy?

 

Similar blockages were found in several other parts of the city, prompting officials of municipal corporations to examine whether the incidents were connected. Varanasi Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari and Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal inspected the affected locations along with other officials.

 

 

What action has been taken?

 

Later, the civic body handed a written complaint to the police seeking an FIR against unidentified persons. The municipal corporation, along with the police, is examining CCTV footage to identify those who allegedly dumped the sacks into the sewer lines.

 

The JalKal Department of the Varanasi Nagar Nigam filed a complaint at Bhelupur police station. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 326(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with mischief by inundation.

 

Meanwhile, the civic body has also appealed to residents of the city to report any unusual activity with sewer lines or other government property.

 

Akhilesh Yadav criticised BJP over waterlogging in Varanasi

 

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed BJP over the waterlogging situation in Varanasi and shared a video on his social media handles featuring foreign tourists struggling to walk on the streets of the city.

 

 

''The ‘Prime City’ of the country turned into a watery mess in front of foreign tourists in Kashi! Until we turn the prime city of Kashi into a flooded main city like Gorakhpur, the Lucknow folks won’t believe it. Actually, the rivalry between us has now gone international—the matter has risen above Delhi versus Lucknow to become ‘Kyoto versus Spain','' Akhilesh Yadav wrote.

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