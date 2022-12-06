'Who are winning MCD, Gujarat': Report says Shaddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala shows interest in polls

The accused in the Shraddha murder case in Delhi, who is currently being held in Tihar prison, has reportedly expressed interest in the Gujarat Assembly and MCD elections. Aaftab reportedly questioned the security guards stationed outside the cell about the Gujarat and Delhi MCD elections.

According to the information, the violent accused Aaftab discusses elections with the security personnel. He questions the police officers about the elections, despite the fact that he is in custody, Aaftab is living a normal life. Additionally, it discusses whose government is being formed and who is winning.

Aftab was recently taken to the Delhi Police for a polygraph test with FSL, and while he was there, the jail van was attacked. Aaftab Amin Poonawalla had earlier requested to read English novels while imprisoned in Tihar Jail. According to sources inside the prison, 'The Great Railway Bazaar' was given to Aftab upon his request by the staff at Tihar Jail.

The jail officials thought about giving this book before deciding to do so. The officials requested that such a book be distributed to ensure that Aaftab doesn't harm anyone or himself and that the book isn't based on crime. Aftab Poonawala had been committed to judicial custody by the court. He was then transferred to Tihar Jail after this. Aftab is being held in Tihar's Jail No. 4.

The accused, however, has been allocated into a different cell for security reasons. CCTV is in use there, and it is continuously being watched. The accused, Poonawala, is not allowed to be taken from his cell quickly, Aaj Tak reported. A security guard is always posted outside the separate cell, and the inmate who occupies it is fed in front of the police. The inmates housed in this kind of cell are kept apart from the other inmates.

In May in Delhi, 28-year-old Aaftab reportedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker by strangling her. The body was then dismembered and dumped in Mehrauli in South Delhi. For several days, Aaftab stored Shraddha's body parts in the refrigerator. Later, after receiving a complaint from Shraddha's family, Aftab was detained and the entire incident came into light.

