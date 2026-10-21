'Who are they blackmailing?': Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, RSS over Hardeep Puri-Epstein photo

In his latest allegation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned an alleged meeting between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jeffrey Epstein.

After attacking the central government over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has now raised questions about a purported photograph showing Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In his latest post on X, Gandhi wrote, ''Rubio goes to Mumbai. The US DOJ releases a picture of Epstein and Puri. Dear BJP and RSS workers, which anti-national traitor do you think they're blackmailing?''

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Rubio goes to Mumbai. The US DOJ releases a picture of Epstein and Puri. Dear BJP and RSS workers, which anti-national traitor do you think they're blackmailing? रुबियो मुंबई पहुँचे। US DOJ ने एपस्टीन और पुरी की तस्वीर जारी की। प्रिय BJP और RSS कार्यकर्ताओं, आपको क्या लगता है - ये किस देश-विरोधी गद्दार को ब्लैकमेल कर रहे हैं? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 21, 2026

Earlier, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the Centre of inaction despite purported links between the Puri and Epstein.

''Modi did nothing despite knowing full well about Hardeep Puri's close ties with known international pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Truly disgusted by the latest revelations proving that Puri met Epstein in the same rooms where Epstein carried out his heinous crimes,'' Venugopal wrote on X.

"Modi-Shah's complete silence and inaction on this only points to their criminal indifference to such allegations against their own Cabinet Minister. What can women expect from a Government that shields and nurtures a man with close ties to the worst sexual predator known to human civilisation?'' he added.

In the same post, he further questioned whether the alleged revelations could have any bearing on the negotiations and added, ''There is also an urgent need for PM Modi to speak up on this issue, because US President Donald Trump has also declared that India and US are extremely close to signing a trade deal. Do these revelations have any bearings on the final contours of the deal? Given how lopsided the previous deal was, there is every chance that the Compromised PM will once again surrender India's interests to shield himself and those close to him.''

Modi did nothing despite knowing fully well about Hardeep Puri's close ties with known international pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Truly disgusted by the latest revelations proving that Puri met Epstein in the same rooms where Epstein carried out his heinous crimes. Modi-Shah's complete silence and inaction on this only points to their criminal indifference to such allegations against their own Cabinet Minister. What can women expect from a Government that shields and nurtures a man with close ties to the worst sexual predator known to human civilisation? There is also an urgent need for PM Modi to speak up on this issue, because US President Donald Trump has also declared that India and US are extremely close to signing a trade deal. Do these revelations have any bearings on the final contours of the deal? Given how lopsided the previous deal was, there is every chance that the Compromised PM will once again surrender India's interests to shield himself and those close to him. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) October 21, 2026

Several other leaders like Srinivas BV and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, among others, also questioned Puri and his alleged meeting with Epstein.

What did Hardeep Puri say about his meetings with Epstein?

However, Puri had rejected all allegations raised by Opposition leaders earlier in February, asserting that the PM had 'no connection' with the files. Clarifying his interactions with Epstein, Puri had said, ''He told me your name is in interesting places. I had sent him a note clarifying that between 2009, when I went to New York, and 2017, I met Epstein a total of four times. Four times in 9 years, I was a member of the IPI appointed to see if the UN is fit for purpose on its 75th anniversary. I had no independent meetings with Epstein. The allegations against Epstein are about sexual favour; they are about paedophilia, about other wrongdoings. I have nothing to do with that.''