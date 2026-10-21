FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Exclusive: Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health, remembers working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in Milan Talkies

Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

After Yuvraj Singh, another former India star joins Delhi Capitals coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027

After Yuvraj Singh, another India star joins Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'Who are they blackmailing?': Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, RSS over Hardeep Puri-Epstein photo

In his latest allegation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has questioned an alleged meeting between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jeffrey Epstein.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 10:23 PM IST

'Who are they blackmailing?': Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, RSS over Hardeep Puri-Epstein photo
Rahul Gandhi questions Hardeep Puri-Epstein meeting claims. (Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After attacking the central government over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has now raised questions about a purported photograph showing Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In his latest post on X, Gandhi wrote, ''Rubio goes to Mumbai. The US DOJ releases a picture of Epstein and Puri. Dear BJP and RSS workers, which anti-national traitor do you think they're blackmailing?''

Take a look

Earlier, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the Centre of inaction despite purported links between the Puri and Epstein.

''Modi did nothing despite knowing full well about Hardeep Puri's close ties with known international pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Truly disgusted by the latest revelations proving that Puri met Epstein in the same rooms where Epstein carried out his heinous crimes,'' Venugopal wrote on X.

"Modi-Shah's complete silence and inaction on this only points to their criminal indifference to such allegations against their own Cabinet Minister. What can women expect from a Government that shields and nurtures a man with close ties to the worst sexual predator known to human civilisation?'' he added.

In the same post, he further questioned whether the alleged revelations could have any bearing on the negotiations and added, ''There is also an urgent need for PM Modi to speak up on this issue, because US President Donald Trump has also declared that India and US are extremely close to signing a trade deal. Do these revelations have any bearings on the final contours of the deal? Given how lopsided the previous deal was, there is every chance that the Compromised PM will once again surrender India's interests to shield himself and those close to him.''

Several other leaders like Srinivas BV and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, among others, also questioned Puri and his alleged meeting with Epstein.

What did Hardeep Puri say about his meetings with Epstein?

However, Puri had rejected all allegations raised by Opposition leaders earlier in February, asserting that the PM had 'no connection' with the files. Clarifying his interactions with Epstein, Puri had said, ''He told me your name is in interesting places. I had sent him a note clarifying that between 2009, when I went to New York, and 2017, I met Epstein a total of four times. Four times in 9 years, I was a member of the IPI appointed to see if the UN is fit for purpose on its 75th anniversary. I had no independent meetings with Epstein. The allegations against Epstein are about sexual favour; they are about paedophilia, about other wrongdoings. I have nothing to do with that.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How did accused track Tiger Shroff? Sources claimed they scanned his social media, checked his security before shooting
How did accused track Tiger Shroff? Sources claimed they scanned social media
CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released on Rs 50000 bond, barred from calling Jantar Mantar protest
CJP leaders released on Rs 50000 bond, barred from calling Jantar Mantar protest
'I’m still at my peak': Mohammed Shami breaks silence after New Zealand snub, vows to fight for India return
Shami breaks silence after New Zealand snub, vows to fight for India return
Exclusive: Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health, remembers working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in Milan Talkies
Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health
Meerut Blue Drum Case: Mumbai influencer petitions district court to adopt Muskan Rastogi's 10-month-old child
Mumbai influencer offers to adopt Muskan Rastogi's infant, moves district court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement