Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning' family, quitting politics?

Rohini Acharya, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has dropped a bombshell just a day after the Mahagathbandhan's poll debacle in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. In a post on 'X', Acharya announced that she is 'disowning' her family and quitting politics.

"I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do. I’m taking all the blame", she wrote in a post on 'X'. Rohini Acharya, who made her political debut last year, had contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Saran constituency in Bihar. This comes after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan's poll rout in Bihar assembly elections 2025.

Who are Sanjay Yadav and Rameez?

Sanjay Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP from the RJD, is one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of the RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. According to a report by PTI, Rameez is said to be Tejashwi's old friend who belongs to a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar Elections 2025

The BJP-led NDA saw a landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark with 204 seats in the 243-member Assembly. Meanwhile, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, the Congress is a part of, saw a humiliating drubbing as it could not even cross the 50 mark.