Who are Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha, Deputy CMs in newly formed Bihar govt?

Samrat Choudhary was elected the leader of the BJP legislative party in Bihar, while Vijay Kumar Sinha was elected its deputy leader on Sunday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:55 PM IST

The political crisis deepened in Bihar on Sunday when JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister. This comes after tension erupted between RJD and JD(U) recently, Kumar has returned to its old ally BJP in Bihar. He took oath as Bihar CM for the record 9th time today. Besides Kumar, BJP leaders Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha took oath as ministers in Nitish Kumar-led government. They have been appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers. Earlier today, Choudhary was elected the leader of the BJP legislative party in Bihar, while Vijay Kumar Sinha was elected its deputy leader. 

Who is Samrat Choudhary?

Choudhary, alias Rakesh Kumar, is the Bihar BJP president. He has been in the position since March 2023. The 55-year-old is a member of Bihar Legislative Council from BJP. He was elected for the second term as MLC in 2020 after his first term ended in 2019.

Before joining BJP in 2018, he has remained associated with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as well as Janata Dal (United). In 2020 Bihar Assembly election he was made a star campaigner of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He is an OBC leader belonging to Koeri community. He is also known for his outspoken nature.

In 2021, Samrat was made Panchayati Raj minister in the expanded cabinet of Nitish Kumar from BJP quota.[15] He has also served as Minister for Urban Development and Housing, Health in 2014 in Jitan Ram Manjhi Ministry and Minister of Metrology and Horticulture in 1999 in Rabri Devi Ministry.

Who is Vijay Kumar Sinha?

He has been a BJP MLA from Lakhisarai constituency since 2010. The 56-year-old is currently the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly. He was the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from 25 Nov 2020 to 24 August 2022. Sinha resigned from his post following a no-confidence motion moved against him by the Mahagathbandhan (RJD-JD(U)).

