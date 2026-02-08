FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'

Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks midair, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'

Donald Trump orders to prioritise US weapon sales to countries with higher defence spending, what does it mean for India?

T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-turn

Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why

Who is Shubham Ranjane? Know about Indian connection of US cricketer

Did Asim Munir call India-Pakistan clashes Ghazwa-e-Hind? What does it mean?

India–US Trade Deal: Farmers’ Unions call for nationwide protests on February 12

Who is Will Lewis? The Washington Post CEO resigns days after sweeping layoffs; Who will succeed him?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy'

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Russia stabbing attack: Attacker suspected to be 15-year-old teen; admitted to hospital, what is the condition of 4 Indians injured?

Russia stabbing attack: Attacker suspected to be 15-year-old teen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why

Two senior IAS officers Jaspreet Singh and Kamal Kishor Yadav have been suspended by Punjab government with immediate effect, as per provisions of Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 10:13 AM IST

Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two senior IAS officers have been suspended by Punjab government with immediate effect, as per provisions of Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. The two separate suspension orders were issued in the name of the Governor of Punjab and signed by KAP Sinha, Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab. IAS Jaspreet Singh and IAS Kamal Kishor Yadav were suspended over alleged irregularities. Who are they, and why are they suspended?

IAS Jaspreet Singh 

In an order issued by the Department of Personnel (IAS Branch), Jaspreet Singh, Managing Director of Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab INFOTECH), has been suspended with immediate effect.

Jaspreet Singh is a 2014-batch IAS officer, who has also served as the Special Secretary and Mission Director for Food Processing in the Punjab Government. In his previous roles, he has also served as Deputy Commissioner, Bathinda, Additional CEO, Invest Punjab and as Nodal Officer for Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

IAS Kamal Kishor Yadav

In another order, Kamal Kishor Yadav, Administrative Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, who was also holding additional charge as Administrative Secretary, Investment Promotion and Promotion of Information Technology Industry, has been placed under suspension.

Kamal Kishore Yadav is a 1993-batch IAS, who has also served as Chairman, Punjab School Education Board, Taxation Commissioner, Punjab, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and Commissioner-cum-Director of Information and Public Relations, Punjab.

Who will replace them?

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, a 2001-batch IAS officer has been given charges held by Yadav, and Harsuhinder Brar has got the charge of Punjab Infotech MD.

Why are they suspended?

Both senior IAS officers are suspended over alleged irregularities in the procurement of smartphones for the department of social security, women and child welfare development through Punjab Infotech.

The suspension orders stated that the headquarters of both officers during the suspension period shall remain at Chandigarh. They will be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with the rules until further notice. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks midair, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH
Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks midair, collapses, crashes on ground
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy'
Donald Trump orders to prioritise US weapon sales to countries with higher defence spending, what does it mean for India?
Trump orders sales of US weapon to countries with higher defence spending
T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-turn
T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-t
Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why
Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement