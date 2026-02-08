Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why

Two senior IAS officers Jaspreet Singh and Kamal Kishor Yadav have been suspended by Punjab government with immediate effect, as per provisions of Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Two senior IAS officers have been suspended by Punjab government with immediate effect, as per provisions of Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. The two separate suspension orders were issued in the name of the Governor of Punjab and signed by KAP Sinha, Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab. IAS Jaspreet Singh and IAS Kamal Kishor Yadav were suspended over alleged irregularities. Who are they, and why are they suspended?

IAS Jaspreet Singh

In an order issued by the Department of Personnel (IAS Branch), Jaspreet Singh, Managing Director of Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab INFOTECH), has been suspended with immediate effect.

Jaspreet Singh is a 2014-batch IAS officer, who has also served as the Special Secretary and Mission Director for Food Processing in the Punjab Government. In his previous roles, he has also served as Deputy Commissioner, Bathinda, Additional CEO, Invest Punjab and as Nodal Officer for Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

IAS Kamal Kishor Yadav

In another order, Kamal Kishor Yadav, Administrative Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, who was also holding additional charge as Administrative Secretary, Investment Promotion and Promotion of Information Technology Industry, has been placed under suspension.

Kamal Kishore Yadav is a 1993-batch IAS, who has also served as Chairman, Punjab School Education Board, Taxation Commissioner, Punjab, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and Commissioner-cum-Director of Information and Public Relations, Punjab.

Who will replace them?

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, a 2001-batch IAS officer has been given charges held by Yadav, and Harsuhinder Brar has got the charge of Punjab Infotech MD.

Why are they suspended?

Both senior IAS officers are suspended over alleged irregularities in the procurement of smartphones for the department of social security, women and child welfare development through Punjab Infotech.

The suspension orders stated that the headquarters of both officers during the suspension period shall remain at Chandigarh. They will be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with the rules until further notice.