Who are Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi? Why did they object to SIR ?

Sandhu and Joshi reportedly raised at least 14 formal objections over decisions they said were taken without their knowledge. Their concerns covered new voter registrations, deletion and restoration of names, appeals against voter-roll decisions and control of the electoral database.

The Special Intensive Revision(SIR) process in India has so far deleted 13 crore names from draft voter rolls across 30 states and UTs, sparking debate over the Election Commission’s role. Two of the three Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had also repeatedly raised concerns over the process.

Why did Sandhu and Joshi object to SIR?

According to an Indian Express report, Sandhu and Joshi reportedly raised at least 14 formal objections over decisions they said were taken without their knowledge. Their concerns covered new voter registrations, deletion and restoration of names, appeals against voter-roll decisions and control of the electoral database. They objected to changes in Form 6 for new voters, calling the change “unauthorised” and “illegal” and arguing that the rules needed to be amended first. They also raised concerns that access to the electoral roll database was becoming increasingly centralised, potentially limiting the role of state-level officials and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

Sandhu also sought details on who authorised appeals filed against voters whom judicial officers had included in the electoral rolls, saying he, Joshi and the West Bengal CEO had not been informed about the process. In Goa, 97 voters were found eligible by EROs after submitting documents, but the software reportedly did not allow their decisions to be recorded before the final roll was published.

Consequently, Sandhu and Joshi separately wrote to the Cabinet Secretary over changes in work allocation that they said reduced oversight of the IT system handling electoral-roll data. The three-member Election Commission held its first full meeting in four months on September 9, after the two Commissioners raised these concerns.

Under Section 18 of the 2023 law governing the Election Commission, its business is to be conducted unanimously as far as possible; where Commissioners disagree, the majority view prevails.

About Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is a 1988-batch retired IAS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre. He has served as Uttarakhand Chief Secretary and Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He was appointed Election Commissioner in March 2024.

Vivek Joshi is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre. He has served as Haryana Chief Secretary and held senior positions in the Union government, including Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Financial Services. He was appointed Election Commissioner in February 2025.