Who are Bajinder, Rohit? Two Khalistani operatives linked to separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested two Khalistani operatives for writing provocative slogans at two separate locations in the national Capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 02:34 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Delhi Police has arrested two Khalistani operatives for writing provocative slogans at two separate locations in the national Capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday. The arrests come amid heightened security measures in the city and ongoing monitoring of potential threats linked to pro-Khalistan groups.

According to police sources, the two accused were allegedly working under the direction of US-based Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his organisation 'Sikhs For Justice'. Investigators believe that the accused were recruited as part of a coordinated effort to create tension and disrupt public order in the days leading up to January 26.

Authorities stated that a close associate of Pannun, who is reportedly based in Canada, had recruited the two accused, identified as Baljinder and Rohit, also known as Kirath, to carry out the operation in Delhi.

Baljinder is said to work as an ambulance driver in the capital, while Rohit has been described as his associate and partner. Police further stated that the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy, a resident of Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, had travelled to Canada a few days before Republic Day and was in direct contact with Pannun during the planning phase of the operation.

Investigators suspect that the planning and execution of the act were coordinated from overseas. According to officials, the accused were allegedly promised Rs 2 lakh to write the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad" at selected locations across the city.

The intention behind the act, police believe, was to create unrest and generate fear in the national Capital ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, when security arrangements are at their peak.

Delhi Police said both accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Officials added that efforts are underway to identify and trace other individuals who may have been involved in the conspiracy or provided logistical or financial support to the operation.

The arrests come weeks after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on January 23 over alleged threats to disturb peace in the capital ahead of Republic Day. The case was registered following the circulation of a video on social media in which Pannun allegedly issued warnings about creating unrest in Delhi during the national celebrations.

Police sources said that in the video, Pannun had claimed that pro-Khalistan posters had been pasted in several areas, including Rohini and Dabri, by what he described as sleeper cells operating in the city.

However, officials from the Special Cell conducted on-ground verification at the locations mentioned and found no such posters, suggesting that the claims may have been intended to spread panic or misinformation.Authorities have said that investigations are continuing to determine the full extent of the alleged network and to examine possible links between the arrested individuals and foreign-based operatives connected to pro-Khalistan activities.

(IANS Inputs)

