Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran Baig, Nandita Baig? Know about Rahul Gandhi's nephew Raihan Vadra's in-laws

Aviva Baig's family is based in Delhi, and her family and the Vadra family are reportedly close. Read here to know more about Raihan Vadra's in-laws.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig. The couple has been together for seven years, and their families have finally given their consent to the union. Aviva, who is active on social media, often shares glimpses of her vacation, parties, and other aspects of her life.

Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran and Nandita Baig?

Aviva Baig comes from a prominent business family in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, and her mother, Nandita Beg, is a popular interior designer. Reports suggest that Nandita Baig and Priyanka Gandhi are old friends, and Nandita had worked on the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan. This has further strengthened the bond between the two families.

Priyanaka Gandhi's bond with Nandita Baig

Priyanka Gandhi and Nandita Beg have been friends for a long time, having worked together on the interior design of the Congress headquarters. Their friendship has now turned into a familial bond, with Raihan and Aviva getting engaged. Priyanka Gandhi, who is a Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, is expected to announce the engagement formally soon.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Beg is a photographer and producer based in Delhi. She has showcased her work at notable exhibitions, including 'You Cannot Miss This' at India Art Fair 2023 and 'The Illusory World' in 2019. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a creative production unit. Aviva is a former national-level football player and has made a name for herself in the art and photography world.

Raihan Vadra-A viva Baig's marriage

According to a NDTV.in report, after the private enagement ceremoney, now, Priyanka Gandhi is reportedly heading to Ranthambore where Rahul Gandhi, Raihan's uncle, is expected to join her with the family. The wedding date is likely to be announced soon, and the event is expected to be a grand affair