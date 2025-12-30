Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran Baig, Nandita Baig? Know about Rahul Gandhi's nephew Raihan Vadra's in-laws

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge

Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

'Amaal Mallik and I had...': Malti Chahar sets the record straight, REVEALS truth of their bond before Bigg Boss 19: 'He asked for my...'

How did Khaleda Zia reshape India–Bangladesh ties, adopt paradoxical policies to strategic reset?

How Tarun Yadav Built VEV Travels from Startup to 200-Member Travel BPO in Three Years

Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah

From Manoj Bajpayee to Jaideep Ahlawat: 7 actors who delivered unforgettable performances that defined Indian

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with new looks

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘cea

Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about SKY

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomeIndia

INDIA

Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran Baig, Nandita Baig? Know about Rahul Gandhi's nephew Raihan Vadra's in-laws

Aviva Baig's family is based in Delhi, and her family and the Vadra family are reportedly close. Read here to know more about Raihan Vadra's in-laws.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 03:57 PM IST

Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran Baig, Nandita Baig? Know about Rahul Gandhi's nephew Raihan Vadra's in-laws
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig. The couple has been together for seven years, and their families have finally given their consent to the union. Aviva, who is active on social media, often shares glimpses of her vacation, parties, and other aspects of her life.

Who are Aviva Baig's parents Imran and Nandita Baig?

Aviva Baig comes from a prominent business family in Delhi. Her father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, and her mother, Nandita Beg, is a popular interior designer. Reports suggest that Nandita Baig and Priyanka Gandhi are old friends, and Nandita had worked on the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan. This has further strengthened the bond between the two families.

Priyanaka Gandhi's bond with Nandita Baig

Priyanka Gandhi and Nandita Beg have been friends for a long time, having worked together on the interior design of the Congress headquarters. Their friendship has now turned into a familial bond, with Raihan and Aviva getting engaged. Priyanka Gandhi, who is a Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, is expected to announce the engagement formally soon.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Beg is a photographer and producer based in Delhi. She has showcased her work at notable exhibitions, including 'You Cannot Miss This' at India Art Fair 2023 and 'The Illusory World' in 2019. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a creative production unit. Aviva is a former national-level football player and has made a name for herself in the art and photography world.

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig's marriage

According to a NDTV.in report, after the private enagement ceremoney, now, Priyanka Gandhi is reportedly heading to Ranthambore where Rahul Gandhi, Raihan's uncle, is expected to join her with the family. The wedding date is likely to be announced soon, and the event is expected to be a grand affair

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with new looks
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘cea
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! 1200+ job offers; PPOs see 33% rise
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about SKY
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement