‘White lies on white envelopes’: BJP hits back at Priyanka Gandhi over remarks about PM Modi

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeIndia

India

‘White lies on white envelopes’: BJP hits back at Priyanka Gandhi over remarks about PM Modi

The BJP leader said Priyanka's 'lie' about the white envelope in Devnarayan temple, allegedly put by Prime Minister Modi, "was fake news and has been called out now by the Election Commission".

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Coming down heavily on Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a day after the Election Commission issued her a show-cause notice over her 'envelope' remarks with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent temple visit in Rajasthan's Dausa, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday accused the grand old party of "only misleading people with such lies".

The Commission asked Priyanka to respond to the notice by 5 p.m. on October 30.

In a video statement, Poonawalla alleged that the Congress was peddling "blatant lies", thereby preparing the ground for a new flashpoint between the two parties ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections next month.

"Congress, true to its culture, has not only lied to the people of Rajasthan but even when it is going amongst the public it is making false claims and false allegations," Poonawala said in his video address.

The BJP leader said Priyanka's 'lie' about the white envelope in Devnarayan temple, allegedly put by Prime Minister Modi, "was fake news and has been called out now by the Election Commission".

The BJP spokesperson added that the Congress, instead of coming out with report cards for states where it is in power, was resorting to "white lies on white envelopes".

"This is because they have nothing to show...The Congress party only and only misleads people with such lies," Poonawala alleged.

Further railing against the grand old party for "lying" to the country for a very long period of time, the BJP leader added, "They have been lying to the country for a very long period of time. Now in Rajasthan too, they are coming to the people and making blatant lies and blatant claims which the Election Commission and the people of Rajasthan are calling out."

Addressing a Congress event in Rajasthan's Dausa earlier, Priyanka said, "I recently saw something on TV. I don't know if it is true. PM Modi went to the Devnarayan temple and deposited an envelope in the donation box. People were wondering what it contained, but when it was opened Rs 21 came out of it."

Taking cognisance of the matter, the EC sent her a notice for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the campaign event in Dausa.

"Therefore you are hereby called upon to show cause by 5 pm of October 30, 2023 (Monday) as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you," the EC notice states.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the BJP had submitted a complaint to the EC saying that the Congress leader made false and unverified allegations.

"Today, we met members of the Election Commission regarding a statement by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 20, marking a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People's Act. We want to ask EC if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is above the Model Code of Conduct. We demand that the EC takes exemplary action against her," Law Minister Arjun Meghwal said on Thursday.

Rajasthan is set to poll for the Assembly on November 25 and the votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will be counted on December 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actress to deliver Rs 2000 crore film, not Madhuri, Alia, Deepika, Anushka Shetty, Priyanka,Nayanthara

CSK skipper MS Dhoni drops big hint on IPL future, says...

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma shows off her killer dance moves to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali song, video goes viral

Kangana Ranaut says she’ll marry within the next 5 years, reveals if it'll be arranged or love marriage: ‘I want to …'

China ex-Premier Li Keqiang, Xi Jinping’s former no 2 sidelined by him, dies at 68

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE