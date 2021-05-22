White fungus more dangerous than black fungus? Delhi doctor makes BIG claim

As the cases of the Black Fungus and the White Fungus infections are being reported from several states of India, doctors and health experts are elaborating on symptoms and causes.

Amid fears and concerns over the White Fungus infection, the MD of Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said as quoted by news agency ANI, “White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months hence early diagnosis is critical. Don’t take steroids to treat COVID-19 without consulting your doctor.”

Dr Kumar also said, “Fungus grow in cramped and humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house and wash your masks daily.”

Earlier, medical experts had said that the white fungus infection is more dangerous than the black fungus infection because it affects the lungs as well as other parts of the body including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

The white fungus is considered dangerous as it infects children and women and according to doctors it is the main reason for Leucorrhoea.

The disease occurs in the newborn in the form of diaper candidiasis in which cream-coloured spots appear and in young children it causes oral thrust.

According to the doctors, COVID-19 positive patients who are on oxygen support are also more likely to get gripped by the white fungus which can infect their lungs. Cancer patients also need to be careful of the fungus.