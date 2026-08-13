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While languishing in jail, this ex-MP watched porn videos on mobile phone?

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna faces fresh trouble after CCB allegedly found 80-90 pornographic videos on a mobile phone seized from his Parappana Agrahara jail cell. Phone, pen drive & charger recovered.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

While languishing in jail, this ex-MP watched porn videos on mobile phone?
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    Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna*, currently lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a rape case, has come under fresh scrutiny after investigators allegedly found dozens of pornographic videos on a mobile phone recovered from his jail cell.

    Central Crime Branch (CCB) sources told India Today the phone was seized during a raid conducted inside the prison as part of a drive targeting high-profile inmates.

    During examination of the device, investigators reportedly found between 80 and 90 downloaded pornographic videos. Sources said most of the content was allegedly Indian pornographic material. Police also said newspaper clippings featuring women in revealing clothes were stored on the phone.

    Forensic analysis underway, Fresh FIR registered

    The recovered phone is now being subjected to detailed forensic analysis. Investigators are examining all video files, images and other digital data to determine their origin, date of download and possible relevance to ongoing criminal proceedings involving Revanna.

    Besides the mobile phone, officials recovered a pen drive and a charger from the cell. Authorities said no other prohibited items were found during the four-to-five-hour search operation. Following the recovery, a fresh FIR has been registered. An undertrial prisoner, identified as Pratap Rai, who was lodged in the same prison, has also been named in the case.

    Administrative action in prison

    The seizure has already led to administrative action within the prison. The Assistant Superintendent of the jail has been suspended, while a show-cause notice has been issued to the *Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison*.

    Background: Life sentence in rape case

    The development comes days after the Karnataka High Court rejected Revanna’s plea seeking suspension of his life sentence and interim bail in the first rape case registered against him in Hassan district. The High Court observed that the gravity of the offence and the pendency of multiple sexual abuse cases weighed against granting him relief. The court also expressed concern that his release could affect witnesses and pending trials.

    Revanna was convicted in August 2025 by a special court and sentenced to life imprisonment for repeated sexual assault, voyeurism and destruction of evidence. The case drew national attention after explicit videos allegedly involving him surfaced ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Revanna has consistently denied the allegations and claimed the videos were morphed.

    His legal team has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of one of the cases to another judge, alleging bias, while his appeal against conviction remains pending before the Karnataka High Court.

    With the latest recovery, investigators are expected to focus on the source and use of the mobile phone and any possible violations of prison rules. The forensic examination is likely to play a key role in the next course of action.

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