'Whichever city you are in, please stay there for few days': Modi's advice to Indians in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to seriously practice social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, asking people to stay for a few days in whichever city they are in. He also requested citizens to not leave the house unless absolutely necessary and to desist from crowding railway stations and bus stands.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister posted, "I pray that the city you are in, please stay there for a few days. With this, all of us can stop the disease from spreading. We are playing with our health by crowding railway stations, bus stands. Please worry about yourself and your family, do not leave your house if it is not necessary."

Modi added that it is understandable that a lot of people are wanting to return to their villages in the fear of the virus, however, he reminded that they would also bear the risk of potentially carrying the virus to wherever they are travelling, and hence it would end up being more risky.

"Fearing Corona, many of my brothers and sisters are returning to their villages where they earn a living. Traveling in congestion increases the risk of its spread. Wherever you are going, it will also be a danger to people. Will also increase the difficulties of your village and family," Modi wrote.

At a time when the Centre and state governments are working in tandem to close down cinema halls, schools, colleges and other public places to promote social distancing in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Modi told the citizens not to panic, and take all the necessary precautions. He also urged people to be home and avoid all unnecessary travels.

It is to be noted that On Sunday(tomorrow), Modi called for 'Janta Curfew'- 'People's Curfew' - a restriction imposed by people themselves to remain indoors. The call to observe a "Janata curfew" or a 'People's Curfew' was announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday evening. While speaking on the way ahead for India in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and the initiative that the citizens need to take, Modi urged that the entire country to observe the curfew i.e. they should stay indoors and work from home on that day, also encouraging them to extend the practice for the following days.

Over 3,700 passenger trains scheduled to start between Saturday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday will stay grounded in the wake of the Janata curfew. Roughly, 7 crore businessmen from across the country will close their trading establishments to participate in the public curfew amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Their 40 crore employees will also observe the curfew.

In India, the total number of positive cases has crossed 200, with four people dead after being infected with the virus.