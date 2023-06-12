Which trains in India have Kavach system? Can Kavach prevent mishaps like Odisha train accident?

Odisha train accident death toll has touched 278 (File photo)

The tragic train accident in Odisha claimed nearly 280 lives and left over a thousand people injured, with many bodies from the mishap still unclaimed. After the major accident, many were left wondering if it could have been prevented by the Kavach system for train protection.

After the Odisha train accident, many opposition leaders raised their concerns as to why the Kavach system was not implemented on the Coromandel Express, which collided with a stationary goods train near the Balasore district of the state.

However, the opposition further claimed that only two percent of all trains in India have the Kavach technology installed, which can potentially prevent train collisions and derailment. It has been confirmed that Kavach was not implemented on the route of the accident.

How many trains in India have the Kavach system implemented? Can this new technology of the Indian government protest train crashes and accidents in the country? Here is all you need to know.

How many trains have Kavach system in India?

According to the claims of Congress, only 2 percent of all trains in India have the Kavach protection system installed. The Indian Railways runs around 13,169 passenger trains every day, while the Kavach system has only been implemented on 65 locomotives, 1445 km routes, and 134 stations.

As of now, Kavach is only operational in the South Central Railway zone, which covers Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. It is also being implemented in the Delhi-Mumbai main line and the Delhi-Howrah main line, as part of Mission Raftaar.

Can Kavach prevent mishaps like Odisha train accident?

While Kavach has been designed to prevent rail accidents that are caused by faulty signaling, experts believe that the Odisha train accident could not have been stopped by the Kavach system due to a failure in the electric interlocking system.

According to the technology, the Kavach system can apply the brakes automatically and slow down the train when it sees that a collision or a possible derailment can take place.

READ | Is MS Dhoni donating Rs 60 crore to victims of Odisha train accident? Truth behind viral report