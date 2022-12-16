Which states registered most dog bite cases in 2022? Check full list here

Representational Image

Numerous incidents of dog bites have occurred in recent months across several states, especially Delhi-NCR, but you'd be surprised to find that it doesn't even rank in the top five.

Maharashtra reported the most dog bite cases in 2022 with 3,46,318 cases to the Lok Sabha on Friday. Tamil Nadu comes second with 3,30,264 reported cases and Andhra Pradesh comes third at 1,69,378 reported cases. Uttarakhand has reported 1,62,422 dog bite cases this year, followed by Karnataka with 1,46,094 cases, Gujarat with 1,44,855 cases and Bihar with 1,18,354 cases.

A 12-year-old girl was attacked by strays on her way home from school in Belagavi last week, a 3-year-old kid was mauled to death by a gang of strays in Bhadravathi, a female was assaulted in Purale, Shivamogga, and a youngster in Gadag required 15 stitches after being bitten by street dogs.

While certain examples of attacks by strays have been brought to light, the vast majority of such incidents go unreported. There has been an uptick in reports of attacks by strays all around the state, particularly on youngsters, ladies, and motorcyclists out on the road at night.

The failure of the anti-birth control campaign is being blamed on poor implementation, according to experts and officials in the animal husbandry department (ABC). Many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) would be interested in carrying out the exercise on behalf of municipal corporations, but they claim that inappropriate distribution of funding is preventing this.

Stray dog capture and sterilisation is a challenging task, but with everyone's help, it can be accomplished, he added. Capturing and spaying the animals is an easy and inexpensive process that relies heavily on the help of regular citizens like feeders.

Also, READ: Not Nehru's India of 1962: BJP reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s China ‘war threat’ remark

Concerned animal advocates have seen an uptick in reports of domestic dogs venturing into wilderness areas, where they threaten or kill native wildlife. Peafowl and spotted deer have fallen victim to stray dogs in the jungles around Bengaluru. Many local governments are also to fault since they release captured dogs back into the wild, where they pose a threat to wildlife.

The cities of Dandeli and Chamarajanagar have also been hit by such attacks. More and more livestock are being attacked by stray dogs in Kolar and Chikkaballapur, while in Belagavi, 20 strays attacked and killed 12 sheep.