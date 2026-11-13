‘Which judges favour BJP and TMC?’ Calcutta HC asks Abhishek Banerjee to submit names

The Calcutta High Court questioned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over his allegations against the judiciary after he accused courts of delaying his plea challenging the downgrade of his security cover.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to provide a list of judges he believes support the BJP and those who favour the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The observation came during a hearing on Banerjee’s petition challenging the decision to reduce his security cover from Z+ to X category after the change of government in West Bengal.

A bench of Justice Krishna Rao made the remarks while referring to Banerjee’s recent criticism of the judiciary over the delay in hearing his plea.

“Ask your client. Who are the judges with the BJP? Please give the list. Your client is very intelligent as per the statement. Let your client give the list of those who belong to the BJP and those who belong to the AITC,” Justice Rao remarked.

State government raises criminal contempt issue

During Thursday’s hearing, Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted a video clip of Banerjee’s remarks along with a transcript. He also read out portions of the statement in court.

Bhattacharya argued that the TMC MP’s comments amounted to criminal contempt and questioned his allegations against the judiciary.

“In my opinion and as an officer of this court, this constitutes criminal contempt. He (Banerjee) has cast aspersions on the judge. The court cannot be taken for a ride. Political rivalry can be there, but the court is beyond and above that,” Bhattacharya told the court.

However, senior advocate Shoeb Alam, representing Banerjee in the security-related petition, objected to the submission.

“This has no connection with the petition,” he argued.

What Abhishek Banerjee said about the judiciary

The controversy follows remarks made by Banerjee on November 7, when he alleged that his petition challenging the downgrade of his security cover had not been heard fully.

He claimed that the matter was taken up only partly and suggested that pressure from the BJP may have affected its progress.

“I filed a petition before the Calcutta high court. It was partly heard. The matter was to be heard again on (October) 13. Maybe they (BJP) created some pressure. The matter was before Justice Krishna Rao. He heard the matter in part. Afterwards, the matter was listed as item 16 in the vacation bench. He took up matters till item 15. Then he rose (stood up signalling recess),” Banerjee reportedly said while addressing a gathering on his birthday.

The transcript submitted by the state government also included Banerjee’s criticism of the judiciary over pending cases and alleged violence in Bengal.

“A part of the judiciary is playing the role of mute spectators. We have nowhere to go. Today this vandalism is going on all across Bengal because of the high court and Supreme Court . . . These goons are only gaining the courage because the judiciary is keeping the cases pending. If I need to go to jail for speaking the truth, I am ready,” Banerjee reportedly said.

BJP calls Banerjee’s remarks shameful

BJP spokesperson and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal criticised the TMC leader over his comments, calling them “very shameful”.

“This is very shameful. He used to think that he was the top leader in the state. Now that his party isn’t in power anymore, he has lost his senses. The law takes its own course, and no one is above it. If someone is speaking out against the judges, that is surely contempt,” Tibrewal told the media.

MAITC leader points to pendency of court cases

Lawyer and MAITC leader Baiswanor Chatterjee said he was not aware of the circumstances in which Banerjee had made the remarks and declined to comment on the court’s observations.

However, he raised concerns over the large number of pending cases and said delays in the judicial system had caused frustration among citizens.

“I am not aware of what he (Banerjee) said under what circumstances. I cannot comment on what the bench observed in the courtroom. But I can say that some citizens are disturbed with a section of the judiciary for various reasons. Thousands of cases are pending in the courts. People are not getting relief. Many people have expressed their anguish on various platforms,” Chatterjee told the media