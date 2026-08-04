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Which countries have returned fugitives to India since 2019? MHA shares details

The long arm of Indian law is reaching beyond borders as the MHA revealed nearly 300 fugitives were brought back to India from 36 nations.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Which countries have returned fugitives to India since 2019? MHA shares details
MHA revealed which countries have extradited fugitives to India since 2019. (AI-Generated)
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The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed the list of countries from where fugitives have been brought back to India since 2019. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, shared the details in a statement, saying that the successful returns were made through extradition, deportation and other legal mechanisms in coordination with foreign nations.

274 fugitives brought back since 2019

As per the MHA, India has managed to bring 274 fugitives from 36 countries in the last seven years, including 45 fugitives in 2026 alone till July. The highest number was recorded last year when 70 fugitives were brought back in 2025. Apart from these, 43 in 2024, 37 in 2023, 40 in 2022, 23 in 2021, 7 in 2019 and 9 in 2029 fugitives were handed to India by foreign countries.

The Ministry did not reveal the names of the fugitives but shared country-wise figures of those brought back to India.

Which country returned highest number of fugitives to India?

UAE - 86

United States - 29

Nepal - 25

United Kingdom - 16

Singapore - 13

Thailand - 11

Australia - 10

Canada - 9

Oman - 8

Apart from these, countries such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Qatar, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, the Maldives, and Indonesia, among others, also assisted in returning fugitives to India.

What crimes did these fugitives commit?

All these fugitives were wanted for several offences like fraud, financial crimes, extortion, narco-terror, anti-national activities, drug trafficking, fake currency, human trafficking, organised crime, gangsters, rape, and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

Out of these 274 fugitives, 62 were wanted in cases related to murder, robbery and violent crime, 53 for sexual offences, rape and POCSO, 45 for other criminal activities, and 42 for their role in organised crimes and extortion activities.

As per the report, between 2004 and 2013, only four fugitives per year were brought, while 110 extraditions remained pending.

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