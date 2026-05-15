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Which city pays most for petrol and diesel after latest fuel hike in India? Check cheapest rates too

With the latest revision in petrol and diesel prices, fuel costs now vary significantly across major Indian cities, with some witnessing record-high rates while others continue to offer comparatively lower prices. Know the city with the cheapest and costliest fuel prices in India?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 15, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

Which city pays most for petrol and diesel after latest fuel hike in India? Check cheapest rates too
Petrol and diesel prices hiked by nearly Rs 3/litre on May 15. (AI-Generated)
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After the latest revision in petrol and diesel prices on May 15, fuel rates have jumped significantly across several Indian cities. The Rs 3/litre hike was announced by oil marketing companies on Friday amid rising global crude oil prices, resulting from the disruption in energy supplies due to conflict in the Middle East.

 

While the rise in fuel prices is implemented nationwide, the actual retail rates differ from state to state because of local VAT and dealer commissions. Take a look at the cities with the costliest and the cheapest petrol and diesel prices in India after the latest fuel price hike.

 

Kolkata among cities with most expensive fuel prices

 

Among major metro cities, the capital city of West Bengal currently has the highest petrol and diesel prices in the country. After the fuel price hike, petrol in Kolkata is around Rs 108 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 95 and above.

 

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has the most expensive petrol and diesel prices due to the highest state taxes. Petrol in Hyderabad is being sold at Rs 110.89, while diesel is at Rs 98.96.

 

Apart from these, petrol and diesel prices in the Delhi NCR region remain relatively affordable for consumers. In New Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 97.77 and Rs 90.67 respectively. In Noida, the retail price of petrol is Rs 98.04, and diesel is Rs 91.31. The petrol price in Gurugram is Rs 98.29, and diesel is being sold at Rs 90.77.

 

Gujarat's Ahmedabad remains among the cheapest major cities for petrol, with rates close to Rs 97 per litre, even after the revision.

 

What caused fuel price hike in India?

 

Since India heavily depends on oil and energy imports, the recent rise in crude oil prices and even disruption in the supply chains have triggered the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG. The major reason behind such causes is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Iran and the US.

 

However, India is among the few countries which increased their fuel prices after nearly 50 days of the start of this conflict. In these days, the Indian government managed the global crisis relatively effectively, while maintaining stable retail fuel prices despite mounting pressure from rising crude oil costs and supply chain disruptions.

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