Ahead of upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress party during a rally in Akola, saying that "wherever the Congress government is formed, that state becomes ATM for Shahi Parivar".

He also targeted the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, saying, "Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) means corruption and scams of thousands of crores of rupees. Wherever Congress government is formed, that state becomes ATM of the party’s ‘shahi parivar'".

Unparalleled energy at the rally in Akola! Maharashtra stands firmly with the NDA.https://t.co/DjfwmpORDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added, "When you visit other villages and meet people if you see a family still living in a temporary house or hut, send his name and address to me. And assure him of a permanent house on my behalf. 'Mere liye aap hi Modi hain'. You promise him, and I will fulfil the promise."

PM Modi recalls significance of the day

Recalling the Supreme Court's landmark Ayodhya verdict, PM Modi said, "This date of 9 November is very historic. On this day in 2019, the Supreme Court of the country gave its verdict on Ram Mandir. After the Supreme Court's decision, people of every religion showed great sensitivity. This feeling of nation first is a great strength of India."

Throwing light on his first two terms as the Prime Minister, he stated, "In my first two terms as PM, I have given four crore pucca houses to the poor. I have come to seek your blessings for Mahayuti (grand alliance) in November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls".

Maharashtra will vote on November 20 to elect 288 legislatives to the state assembly. Moreover, counting will be held on November 23 .