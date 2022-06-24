Where will President Ram Nath Kovind stay after his term ends?

(Image Source: ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind is on his way out as this tenure ends on July 24. Preparations are on for a post-retirement home for President Ram Nath Kovind at 12 Janpath, one of the largest bungalows in Lutyens Delhi. However, it has not yet been alloted in his name.

The bungalow which was the abode of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for more than three decades before his death in 2020, could be the new address of President Ram Nath Kovind after his term ends. Renovation works are in full swing at the house. In March, the government evicted Ram Vilas Paswan's family after initiating eviction proceedings in January 2021.

Sources on Thursday said that the bungalow at 12, Janpath is being prepared for Ram Nath Kovind and his daughter had recently inspected the house. Initially this bungalow was allotted to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav which is one of the biggest bungalows in Lutyens Delhi. Later Vaishnav was allotted a residence on Prithviraj Road.

"12 Janpath bunglow has not yet been officially alloted to anyone, it is being prepared as the new home for President Ram Nath Kovind, who will come to reside here once his tenure ends," PTI-Bhasha quoted a source. Ram Vilas Paswan lived in this bungalow for more than 30 years.

Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan had vacated the bungalow in April after receiving a notice. This bungalow was used for his Lok Janshakti Party organisational meetings and other related events. After the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party split between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.