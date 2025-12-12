Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS

Delhi is not experiencing cold waves contrary to the usual trend in December. The IMD in its latest report has said that the temperature in Delhi-NCR will likely be warmer than usual for the next week. The northern regions like J&K, Ladakh and others will see temperatures below 5 degrees.

Delhi wraps itself in different layers in winters, of piping hot chai, tandoori snacks, festival lightings and more. However, as Delhiites wait for months to relive that winter coziness, this December has disappointed millions as the NCR region has yet to experience the winter chill of the season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data on Thursday, the maximum temperature at Lodhi Road between Wednesday and Thursday morning (8:30 AM) was 25.4 degrees Celsius, that is 2.4 degrees Celsius above average. The minimum temperature was also 8.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius above average.

The last month of the year remains usually colder, with cold waves sweeping in the evenings and nights and people feeling chilly days. Contrary to the usual tradition, Delhi weather has stayed warmer-than-usual till now and according to the IMD will remain the same for the next week as well.

Why is Delhi-NCR not witnessing the cold waves?

Talking to NDTV, Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said, “The increase in cold weather depends on Western Disturbances, as these bring dry, cold northwesterly winds to Delhi and parts of Northwest India. There has been no active Western Disturbance this season so far, which is why a cold wave has not yet been recorded in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas.”

According to the IMD forecast, a western disturbance will likely come on December 13th, but it said that it will be weak. The IMD is expecting that this phenomenon will bring rain to some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Naresh Kumar has made estimates regarding the temperature in Delhi and said that the minimum temperature in the city will likely increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next week, turning the weather more pleasant. The minimum night temperature is expected to rise to 9-10 degrees Celsius.

How will the weather be in other states?

The Meteorological Department in its latest report also gave details of weather and temperature in other states. The report estimated the minimum temperature in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad to remain below 5 degrees Celsius at several places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad during the last 24 hours.

North and eastern regions like West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha have been seeing cold waves to severe cold wave conditions along with isolated places in Punjab, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, and Telangana.

In fact, cold wave conditions have prevailed in Western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha for the past six days, but Delhi-NCR will have to wait for the true winter chill.