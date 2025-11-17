FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Cold Strike

BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra and RPower employees to receive...

Bihar CM Oath-Taking Ceremony: When will Nitish Kumar take oath as CM? Swearing-in ceremony likely on THIS date

Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina? Under which clauses of treaty it can reject Bangladesh's request?

Saudi Arabia Bus Tanker Crash: PM Modi condoles death of 42 Indian pilgrims, says Embassy providing all possible assistance

Where is Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti amid Rohini Acharya family feud?

Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina convicted in crimes against humanity case, gets death sentence

Sarkari Naukri ALERT! RRB JE vacancy 2025 increased to 2,588, know latest branch-wise and zone-wise posts

Ajaz Khan in MAJOR TROUBLE, FIR filed against former Bigg Boss contestant for sharing 'objectionable'...

Varanasi: Is Mahesh Babu playing Lord Rama? SS Rajamouli drops MAJOR reveal: 'He has the charm of Krishna'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration

Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly

Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Cold Strike

Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Co

BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra and RPower employees to receive...

BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra, RPower employees to get

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration

Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly

Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud

Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter?

Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance of early detection

Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance

HomeIndia

INDIA

Where is Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti amid Rohini Acharya family feud?

A day after Rohini shocked the political world by declaring on social media that she had “disowned” her family, she was seen leaving Misa Bharti’s residence.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

Where is Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti amid Rohini Acharya family feud?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The ongoing turmoil within Lalu Yadav's household — one of Bihar’s most influential political dynasties — has taken a new turn, bringing Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter, into the spotlight. As her younger sister Rohini Acharya publicly accused her brother Tejashwi Yadav of mistreatment and disowned her family, Misa’s home in Delhi became an unexpected refuge amid the spiralling family rift.

A day after Rohini shocked the political world by declaring on social media that she had “disowned” her family, she was seen leaving Misa Bharti’s residence—visibly emotional, her voice strained and her eyes teary. Reporters who gathered outside the house asked her whether she stood by her allegations. Rohini, who donated a kidney to their father in 2022, firmly stated, “Rohini always tells the truth.” She added that she had not abandoned her family as a whole but had severed ties only with her brother Tejashwi, whom she accused of humiliation and abuse.

With the controversy intensifying, Rohini urged the media to direct questions toward those she believes are responsible for the fallout—naming Tejashwi, his political advisor Sanjay Yadav, his wife Rachel Yadav aka Rajshree Yadav and an associate named Rameez. Meanwhile, Misa Bharti has maintained silence, balancing her role as the elder sibling and political leader while attempting to shield the family from further public embarrassment.

Who is Misa Bharti?

Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the first among her siblings to formally enter politics. Misa holds an MBBS degree from Patna Medical College. She married Shailesh Kumar, a computer engineer,  in 1999. The couple has three children, two daughters and one son.

Misa carries both the weight of her father’s legacy and the expectations of the RJD’s loyal support base. Known for her calm demeanour, she often finds herself playing the role of mediator during internal family tensions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India signs 'historic' LPG deal with US for 10% annual imports, announces Hardeep Singh Puri
India signs historic LPG deal with US for 10% annual imports: Hardeep Singh Puri
Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Cold Strike
Forging India’s Edge: Evolution of Military Doctrine from Independence to the Co
BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra and RPower employees to receive...
BIG move by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group: 2,500 RInfra, RPower employees to get
Bihar CM Oath-Taking Ceremony: When will Nitish Kumar take oath as CM? Swearing-in ceremony likely on THIS date
When will Nitish Kumar take oath as CM? Swearing-in ceremony likely on THIS date
Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina? Under which clauses of treaty it can reject Bangladesh's request?
Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina? How can it can reject Bangladesh' request?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by team Laughter Chefs, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Aly Goni join surprise celebration
Inside pics: Bharti Singh's baby shower by Laughter Chefs, Jannat, Krushna, Aly
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud
Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter?
Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance of early detection
Sonali Bendre to Mahima Chaudhry: Celebs on silent breast cancer and importance
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE