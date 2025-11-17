Where is Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti amid Rohini Acharya family feud?

A day after Rohini shocked the political world by declaring on social media that she had “disowned” her family, she was seen leaving Misa Bharti’s residence.

The ongoing turmoil within Lalu Yadav's household — one of Bihar’s most influential political dynasties — has taken a new turn, bringing Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter, into the spotlight. As her younger sister Rohini Acharya publicly accused her brother Tejashwi Yadav of mistreatment and disowned her family, Misa’s home in Delhi became an unexpected refuge amid the spiralling family rift.

A day after Rohini shocked the political world by declaring on social media that she had “disowned” her family, she was seen leaving Misa Bharti’s residence—visibly emotional, her voice strained and her eyes teary. Reporters who gathered outside the house asked her whether she stood by her allegations. Rohini, who donated a kidney to their father in 2022, firmly stated, “Rohini always tells the truth.” She added that she had not abandoned her family as a whole but had severed ties only with her brother Tejashwi, whom she accused of humiliation and abuse.

With the controversy intensifying, Rohini urged the media to direct questions toward those she believes are responsible for the fallout—naming Tejashwi, his political advisor Sanjay Yadav, his wife Rachel Yadav aka Rajshree Yadav and an associate named Rameez. Meanwhile, Misa Bharti has maintained silence, balancing her role as the elder sibling and political leader while attempting to shield the family from further public embarrassment.

Who is Misa Bharti?

Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the first among her siblings to formally enter politics. Misa holds an MBBS degree from Patna Medical College. She married Shailesh Kumar, a computer engineer, in 1999. The couple has three children, two daughters and one son.

Misa carries both the weight of her father’s legacy and the expectations of the RJD’s loyal support base. Known for her calm demeanour, she often finds herself playing the role of mediator during internal family tensions.