Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan turns Diwali cleaning into fun fitness routine; fans love her energetic twist on festive prep

Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP on Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India : 'Father of Jihad...', watch

'What was left incomplete...': Ravindra Jadeja targets 2027 ODI World Cup, sends strong message to fans

Ratan Tata's TCS ex-senior employee EXPOSES IT giant's termination policy: 'Was asked to resign after...'

Alia Bhatt reacts to Best Actress Filmfare win, amid brutal social media trolling, says 'taara na disse'; netizens remain unconvinced: 'You didnt deserve it'

Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious hair

Afghanistan foreign minister Muttaqi clarifies after women journalists excluded from presser: 'It was more of...'

Ex-diplomat's BIG statement on Pak-Afghan border clashes: 'Pakistan played...'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's comeback in Perth in danger? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting

Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days?

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP on Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India : 'Father of Jihad...', watch

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP on Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit

'What was left incomplete...': Ravindra Jadeja targets 2027 ODI World Cup, sends strong message to fans

Ravindra Jadeja targets 2027 ODI World Cup, sends strong message to fans

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting

She is a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer of the 2019 batch. She secured AIR 5 in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting
File photo: Srushti Deshmukh/Insta
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IAS Srushti Deshmukh and his husband, IAS Nagarjuna B Gowda, are a popular IAS couple among UPSC aspirants and civil services circles. They are often praised for their transparency and engagement with youth. However, this time, IAS Gowda has found himself at the centre of a controversy over allegations of taking a Rs 10 crore bribe for reducing a mining fine during his tenure as ADM in Harda district.

Who is IAS Srushti Deshmukh? Where is she currently posted?

She is a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer of the 2019 batch. She secured an All-India Rank(AIR) 5 in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Examination. IAS Srushti became the top female candidate in the UPSC CSE Result 2018. Currently, she is posted as an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

Who is IAS Nagarjuna Gowda?

IAS Nagarjuna B Gowda is also a 2019 batch MP cadre officer. He is currently serving as the CEO of Khandwa District Panchayat. The IAS officer is well-known for his social media presence, motivational speeches, and authored books. A medical doctor by education, he married IAS Srushti Deshmukh in 2022.

What is the controversy around IAS Nagarjuna Gowda?

An RTI activist Anand Jat had accused Gowda of accepting a Rs 10 crore bribe to waive off a Rs 51 crore penalty imposed on PATH, a private company involved in the Betul–Indore highway construction under the Bharatmala project. Jat claimed the officer had unlawfully reduced the fine to Rs 4,000, a claim that quickly made headlines.

READ | Ratan Tata's TCS earns Rs 45678 crore in just 5 days ahead of Diwali, emerges as biggest...

IAS Nagarjuna Gowda breaks silence on Rs 10 crore bribe allegations

IAS Gowda has firmly denied any wrongdoing, saying the decision was based entirely on available documents and court proceedings. "The fine was not imposed by the previous ADM but only a notice was issued. The final hearing happened before I assumed office. The Tehsildar’s report was procedurally weak, the panchnama was unsubstantiated, and there was no concrete proof of mining," he told NBT.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow
Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow
Aksho Pathak is no longer a mere name; the whole world has taken notice of her in the fashion and beauty sector
Aksho Pathak: A Global Voice in Fashion and Beauty
IPS Y Puran Kumar suicide: Sonia Gandhi writes to wife of dead Haryana IPS, says, 'Even the highest officers in service...'
IPS Y Puran Kumar suicide: Sonia Gandhi writes to wife of dead Haryana IPS
Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know
Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, se
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Can India still reach semifinals after loss to South Africa? Qualification scenarios explained
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Can India still reach semifinals after loss to South
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE