Where is IAS Srushti Deshmukh, wife of IAS Nagarjun Gowda, these days? Know her current posting

INDIA
IAS Srushti Deshmukh and his husband, IAS Nagarjuna B Gowda, are a popular IAS couple among UPSC aspirants and civil services circles. They are often praised for their transparency and engagement with youth. However, this time, IAS Gowda has found himself at the centre of a controversy over allegations of taking a Rs 10 crore bribe for reducing a mining fine during his tenure as ADM in Harda district.
She is a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer of the 2019 batch. She secured an All-India Rank(AIR) 5 in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Examination. IAS Srushti became the top female candidate in the UPSC CSE Result 2018. Currently, she is posted as an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.
IAS Nagarjuna B Gowda is also a 2019 batch MP cadre officer. He is currently serving as the CEO of Khandwa District Panchayat. The IAS officer is well-known for his social media presence, motivational speeches, and authored books. A medical doctor by education, he married IAS Srushti Deshmukh in 2022.
An RTI activist Anand Jat had accused Gowda of accepting a Rs 10 crore bribe to waive off a Rs 51 crore penalty imposed on PATH, a private company involved in the Betul–Indore highway construction under the Bharatmala project. Jat claimed the officer had unlawfully reduced the fine to Rs 4,000, a claim that quickly made headlines.
IAS Gowda has firmly denied any wrongdoing, saying the decision was based entirely on available documents and court proceedings. "The fine was not imposed by the previous ADM but only a notice was issued. The final hearing happened before I assumed office. The Tehsildar’s report was procedurally weak, the panchnama was unsubstantiated, and there was no concrete proof of mining," he told NBT.