Aurangzeb, one of the most controversial figures in Indian history, died in Ahmednagar (officially Ahilyanagar) -- a city in the west-central part of Maharashtra, some 130 kilometers from his place of burial. But historians say Aurangzeb was buried in Khuldabad in accordance with his final wishes.

Dozens of people, including policemen, were injured and more than 50 have been arrested as violent clashes shook the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Monday. The violence occurred over rumours of sacrilege amid protests calling for the razing of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. But the tomb of Aurangzeb, who died over 300 years ago in 1707, is not in Nagpur. Neither is it in Delhi, one of the capitals of the Mughal empire. His tomb is located in Khuldabad, a lesser-known place in Maharashtra.

Aurangzeb's final wishes

But historians say Aurangzeb was buried in Khuldabad in accordance with his final wishes as he wanted his grave to be near that of the Sufi saint Zainuddin Shirazi.

"They should carry this sinner drenched in sins to the neighborhood of the holy Chishti tomb of the revered leader...Zainuddin Shirazi," Aurangzeb once said, according to the historian Carl Ernst.

The emperor also wished for a simple grave, as is evident from his relatively unremarkable tomb.

Khuldabad's name linked to Aurangzeb

The city which is today as known as Khuldabad was earlier called Rauza (meaning shrine) for being home to the shrines of several Sufi saints. However, it began to be known as Khuldabad, after the title of "Khuld-makani," which was given to Aurangzeb after his death.