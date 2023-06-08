Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

"Where do the sons of Aurangzeb come from?" Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis on Kolhapur clashes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state and further appealed to the public for maintaining peace and calm.

Reported By:ANI| Edited By: ANI |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Nagpur (Maharashtra): As tension simmers in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed supporters of the erstwhile Mughal ruler.

"Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who is behind this? We will find this out," said Fadnavis while talking to ANI in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state and further appealed to the public for maintaining peace and calm.

"The government is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. The Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty..." said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. However, Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the government to find the reason behind the Kolhapur violence.

"Today, there is a curfew-like situation in Kolhapur. The incidents to disturb law and order happen intentionally. Previously, some violent riots took place disturbing the law and order. It is the responsibility of the CM and police to investigate the reason behind the clashes. There are rumours that the incidents are happening, keeping elections in mind. The government should keep a firm stand on knowing the reason behind the clashes," Pawar said while talking to the reporters.

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday after a violent clash broke out between two groups.The clashes broke out as a result of a 'WhatsApp status' put up by three youngsters yesterday. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.