A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya has accused authorities of inaction after their missing daughter was found dead under horrific circumstances. According to a PTI report, the family claims that the young woman had been murdered, alleging that her body had multiple deep wounds and fractures, and that her eyes were missing.

MP Awadhesh Prasad Breaks Down Over the Incident

The shocking case has sparked strong reactions, including from Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad. The veteran politician was seen in tears while speaking to reporters about the incident. A video of the emotional moment has gone viral, showing Prasad breaking down as his colleagues try to console him.

"You will fight for her, get her justice," a fellow leader is heard saying in the video. Meanwhile, Prasad, visibly shaken, responds with determination, "Let me go to Delhi, to Lok Sabha. I will raise this matter before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If justice is not served, I will resign."

यह जघन्य अपराध बेहद दुःखद हैं।



अयोध्या के ग्रामसभा सहनवां, सरदार पटेल वार्ड में 3 दिन से गायब दलित परिवार की बेटी का शव निर्वस्त्र अवस्था में मिला है, उसकी दोनों आँखें फोड़ दी गई हैं उसके साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार हुआ है।



यह सरकार इंसाफ नही कर सकती।

Expressing his anguish, he further added, "I couldn’t save her life. What will history say? How did this happen to the girl child?" The grieving MP then called upon divine figures, saying, "Where are you, Lord Ram? Where are you, Mother Sita?"

As Prasad continued to weep, his colleagues reassured him that his duty as an MP was to fight for the people. "You have been elected to get justice, not to resign," they reminded him, handing him a tissue to wipe his tears.

How Was the Body Found?

According to the deceased’s family, the young woman had gone missing on Thursday night. Worried about her safety, her relatives began searching for her. On Saturday morning, her brother-in-law found her body floating in a small canal, just 500 meters from their village.

The sight of the corpse left the villagers in shock. Family members who draped and shifted the body noticed that one of her legs was fractured, while others observed deep cuts across her body. Her elder sister and two other women fainted upon seeing the state of the corpse.

Police and Public Reaction

Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari confirmed that the police had registered a missing persons report after the family filed a complaint on Friday. However, the victim’s family has accused the police of negligence, claiming that officers did not conduct a proper search despite being informed about her disappearance.

Now that the body has been found, officials say a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. "Once we receive the post-mortem findings, we will proceed accordingly," Tiwari told PTI.

The incident has triggered public outrage, with a massive crowd gathering at the spot where the body was discovered. People have demanded swift justice, urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

The police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the culprits behind this brutal crime.