Headlines

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out best discounts on Gold and Silver coins

SC asks Punjab govt to stop stubble burning immediately amid Delhi-NCR air pollution

Who is Rajveer Khant, student who sent death threat to Mukesh Ambani for Rs 400 crore? How cops caught him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out best discounts on Gold and Silver coins

11 ways batter can get out in cricket

5 diabetes-friendly root vegetables

Biggest Diwali openings in Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

Nepal Earthquake: India delivers medicines, relief material to Nepal

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

Zeenat Aman breaks silence on eye injury, reveals she underwent surgery for ptosis: 'It narrowed my opportunities...'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

HomeIndia

India

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

Addressing a rally in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi also targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam with the slogan “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30 percent commission government, openly operating betting).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for failing to contain Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and said whenever the party comes to power at the Centre, Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened.

Addressing a rally in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, Modi also targeted Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam with the slogan “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30 percent commission government, openly operating betting).

Baghel is popularly called 'Kaka' (uncle) in the state. Voting was underway on Tuesday for the first phase of polls in the state in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats.

Modi said for the Congress, Adivasis (tribals) have no existence in the country and it left them to their fate. "Whenever the Congress comes to power in the country, terrorists and Naxalites get emboldened. News of bomb blasts and murders are reported from here and there. Wherever the Congress is in power, the rule of crime and loot prevails there," he said.

READ | 'People of Rajasthan are fed up with corruption and failure...': Union Minister Amit Shah takes a dig at Congress

The Congress government has failed to contain incidents of Naxal violence (in Chhattisgarh), the PM said.

"In the recent period, our (BJP) party workers were snatched from us. A few days ago, our colleague (party leader) was shot dead...do you want to live under the shadow of bombs and guns? No matter how much money you have, if your son doesn't return home in the evening and his body reaches, then what is the need for that money,” he said.

READ | Captains who won most consecutive matches in ODI World Cup history

Therefore, security is important for everyone and it is necessary to remove the Congress from every corner and polling booth, he said.
Attacking CM Baghel over the Mahadev betting app case, Modi said they committed a scam in the name of 'Mahadev' and now this scam is in discussion in the country as well as abroad.

There is no need for evidence when the biggest accused of the scam has said on TV that he has given Rs 500 crore bribe to the CM, he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos spark patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya, netizens say 'she still has...'

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out best discounts on Gold and Silver coins

‘Cut Gaza Strip into two’ amid ‘significant airstrikes’, says Israeli military as death toll touches 10,000

Meet school drop out who couldn't afford fees, became CEO of Rs 5.4 lakh crore firm; not from IIT, IIM

Virat Kohli’s birthday: Know net worth, IPL salary, houses, car collection, lifestyle; all details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE