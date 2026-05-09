When will Vijay take CM oath? Here's what Lok Bhavan says after TVK crosses majority mark

Post-poll political drama in Tamil Nadu has finally come to an end as the TVK-led coalition's tally reached 120 seats, two more than the majority mark of 118 in the 234-seat state assembly.

Tamil film star and TVK party chief Joseph Vijay is set to take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10). The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10 am, according to reports. This comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar on Saturday evening -- the fourth such meeting in as many days. The developments come after Vijay's two-year-old party received crucial support from two parties -- the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Post-poll political drama in Tamil Nadu has finally come to an end as the TVK-led coalition's tally reached 120 seats, two more than the majority mark of 118 in the 234-seat state assembly. Vijay had earlier met Arlekar on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday -- but the governor denied his request to form government saying that he did not have the required majority.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, which was held on April 23, the TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster electoral debut for the new party and ending the dominance of the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK. After the election results came out on Monday (May 4), the Congress party accepted the TVK's request for support. This was followed by support from two Leftist parties -- the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Congress has five MLA-elects, while the two Left parties have two MLA-elects each. The VCK and the IUML also have two MLA-elects each. All these parties were previously part of an alliance led by outgoing chief minister MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

TN's 1st coalition govt

Vijay, aged 51, a highly-popular film star with a loyal fan base, had launched the TVK in early 2024 -- challenging the Dravidian giants which have held power in Tamil Nadu for decades. He is now set to lead the southern state's first-ever coalition government.