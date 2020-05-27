When will schools, colleges reopen? Here's clarification from Centre

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. As India has entered its fourth phase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown till May 31, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 have come into force.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, several restrictions have been lifted. Naturally, a common question that has come to the forefront is regarding the educational institutions in the country. However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has finally provided some clarifications regarding this.

MHA has said that no decision has yet been taken on the opening of schools and colleges for the current academic session. The clarification from the central government comes after a section of the media recently reported that permission has been provided to all states to open schools.

However, the MHA has denied passing any order to this effect. The spokesperson of the MHA took to the official handle on Twitter to fact-check fake reports and refuted any false claims regarding permitting all states to open schools.

“No such decision was taken by the MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country,” the spokesperson tweeted.

#FactCheck Claim: MHA permits all States to open schools. Fact: No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country.#FakeNewsAlert#COVID19#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/mSWfIDWwNs — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 26, 2020

It is to be noted that all educational institutions have been shut since mid-March. Some of these have remained closed from March 25, when the nationwide lockdown started -- to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.51 lakh-mark on Wednesday, while the death toll has topped the 4,300-mark as well.

New guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, while international flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

It is now increasingly becoming likely that India, although well into the fourth phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown, is quickly becoming one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the world.