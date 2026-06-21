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When will NEET UG 2026 results be announced? Re-exam concludes, 23 lakh students eye result date

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination has been concluded successfully on June 21, and now the focus is shifted to the much-awaited results.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 09:21 PM IST

When will NEET UG 2026 results be announced? Re-exam concludes, 23 lakh students eye result date
The re-examination of NEET UG 2026 was conducted on Sunday, June 21. (AI-Generated)
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The re-examination of NEET UG 2026 concluded across the country on Saturday, June 21, finally ending weeks of uncertainty for nearly 23 lakh medical aspirants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the re-examination after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. Candidates who appeared for the examination described the overall paper as moderate in difficulty but a bit longer than the previous one.

 

NTA conducts NEET UG re-exam under tight security

 

On June 21, the re-examination was conducted by the NTA under tight security to ensure a fair and transparent process. For those unversed, the NEET UG exam is one of the most important entrance examinations in the country, as it determines admission to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses.

 

Chat GPT Image Jun 21 2026 08 22 37 PM

 

When will NEET UG results be declared?

 

Since the re-examination is now over, the focus of medical aspirants has shifted to the results. The results of the retest are expected to be declared in the last week of August 2026. The results and scorecards will be officially released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in September.

 

Meanwhile, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG re-examination answer key by the end of this month, and candidates can check and download it in PDF format from the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in.

 

The results, once declared, can be checked on the official website of NBEMS. In the end, the declaration of results will finally bring an end to a challenging chapter for medical students and the NTA. 

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