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Delhi Weather: IMD Says Monsoon To Advance Across North & Central India In Coming Days

Delhi Weather: IMD Says Monsoon To Advance Across North & Central India In Coming Days

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When will monsoon reach Delhi-NCR? IMD says relief from heat likely in next 5-6 days

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When will monsoon reach Delhi-NCR? IMD says relief from heat likely in next 5-6 days

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance across northern regions over the coming five to six days. It, however, warned that heatwave conditions may persist in parts of Uttar Pradesh for now.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 11:35 PM IST

When will monsoon reach Delhi-NCR? IMD says relief from heat likely in next 5-6 days
Delhi is expected to welcome the monsoon by July 4, experts say.
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Delhi and other parts of northern India may finally get some relief after a severe heat spell and delayed onset of the monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance across northern regions over the coming five to six days. It, however, warned that heatwave conditions may persist in parts of Uttar Pradesh for the time being, according to a report by the news agency PTI.

As per the IMD, the monsoon is likely to reach more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next two to three days. In a similar forecast, private weather agency Skymet has said that Delhi is expected to welcome the monsoon by July 4 if conditions stay favourable. The agency said that the delay was due to an interaction of dry westerly winds blowing from Pakistan and moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea -- a combination that has sent both temperatures and the humidity level soaring. "Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-28. This year, however, it is likely to be delayed by about a week," Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change) at Skymet, said.

Delhi continued to boil on Sunday, recording its warmest morning in a span of two years. The maximum temperature climbed to 41.8 degree Celsius, while the minimum settled at 31.1 degree Celsius -- 3.2 notches above normal. According to data from the IMD, the capital city experienced heatwave conditions, with 'real feel' temperature going above 50 degree Celsius at 5:30 pm on Sunday. Weather experts have forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by rain for Monday (June 29). Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an air quality index (AQI) of 162, according to the Sameer app.

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