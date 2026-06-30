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When will Monsoon rains arrive in Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana? IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightening

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said southwest monsoon is expected to cover Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh within the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 30.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 05:49 PM IST

When will Monsoon rains arrive in Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana? IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightening
IMD has said that Delhi NCR, UP and Haryana will likely receive rain in the next 3-4 days (ANI)
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The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said southwest monsoon is expected to cover Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh within the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 30. This will be followed by thunderstorms and lightening. 

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