INDIA

When will Monsoon rains arrive in Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana? IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightening

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said southwest monsoon is expected to cover Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh within the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 30.

IMD has said that Delhi NCR, UP and Haryana will likely receive rain in the next 3-4 days (ANI)

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