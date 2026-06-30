When will Monsoon rains arrive in Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana? IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightening

INDIA
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said southwest monsoon is expected to cover Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh within the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 30.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said southwest monsoon is expected to cover Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh within the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 30. This will be followed by thunderstorms and lightening.