When will local train services resume in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu? Know here

Local train services

When will local train services for the general public resume? As the government is gradually opening more services under 'Unlock' phases, people are curious to know about when will they be able to board a local.

It may be recalled that normal operations of trains were halted in March after the first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were resumed sometime back but only a limited number of trains took to the tracks since the services were resumed.

Railway officials have hinted at resuming local train services for West Bengal this month with 50% passenger strength.

Only certain categories of people have been allowed to avail local trains in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu so far. However, both states are likely to resume normal services in November following the Centre's nod.

Status check of suburban train services in different states:

West Bengal

The West Bengal government and senior officials from both the Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER) on Monday held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna to decide on the resumption of metropolitan and suburban train services.

After a meeting with the chief secretary and other top government officials, railway authorities expressed keenness to resume local train services in West Bengal allowing 50% of passenger strength and ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly.

Initially, the Railways are planning to resume the operations with 10-20% of the normal services which will be slowly increased to 25%.

Planning on ticketing, route selection and the number of trains to be operated are being made and the final decision on resumption of the services will be taken at a meeting on November 5, said Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

"We will have to keep the Covid-19 health protocols in mind while resuming the local train services. We will jointly decide the modalities on Thursday at around 4.30 pm," Bandopadhyay said, adding that full planning would be done by the railway officials in a day or two and the final call would be taken in the next meeting.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on October 28 had proposed Railways to reopen the services of Mumbai local trains for the general public.

The proposal includes the option of opening the services in a staggered manner and three slots - 4.30 am to 7.30 am, 11 am to 4 pm and 8 pm till the last local- have been suggested.

It has also proposed two slots for people related to providing essential services- 8 am to 10.30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

The timings suggest that the government has reserved the peak hour time slots for persons employed in providing essential services, while the local train facilities can be availed by the general public during non-peak hours.

The local trains, considered, as the lifeline of Mumbai, were resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June this year.

Currently, the special suburban services are not available for the general public, though women are permitted to travel in the local trains during non-peak hours.

To cater to the increasing crowd in suburban trains, the Central Railway has now added 552 more services on its routes, while the Western Railway has added 201 services, as per a joint press release issued by the CR and WR on Sunday.

"The Railways is hoping that the state government will revert soon deciding the modalities for providing services to commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," it said.

Earlier, the CR and WR resumed the suburban services for emergency and essential services staff from June 15, and gradually allowed passengers from some other categories, like lawyers and staff of foreign consulates, to also travel in local trains.

Tamil Nadu

Railways is geared to begin suburban services and discussions are underway with the West Bengal and the Tamil Nadu state governments in finalising modalities for the resumption of their suburban services.