When will Indians get Visa-free entry to Russia? After Vladimir Putin allows Chinese, Delhi in talks with Moscow

India and Russia are close to finalizing a visa-free group travel deal after Moscow extended similar access to China, with talks now focusing on group size and entry rules.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 02:51 PM IST

After Russia signed a deal allowing visa-free entry for Chinese citizens, Indians may soon get similar facilities. Officials of India and Russia have held several rounds of talks on the issue, and they are likely to meet again to reach a consensus on allowing citizens of the two countries to visit each other's countries. If media reports are to be believed, Russia has agreed to offer visa-free entry to Indiana travelers to the country in organized groups.

India Russia visa-free travel 

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told journalists in Moscow that after holding many rounds of talks, now the parleys will be held to discuss the nitty-gritty, like the permissible size of tour groups, how tour operators will be vetted, and the traveler details to be shared with border authorities ahead of entry. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Delhi is ready with a draft proposal to be circulated to other concerned departments for their knowledge, suggestions, and feedback. 

China visa-free access to Russia

Earlier Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting visa-free access to Russia for up to 30 days for many categories of Chinese citizens. These include tourists, business people, academics, artists, and sports people. However, the decree does not cover Chinese migrant workers, long-term students, or workers in the logistics and transport sector.

Visa-free travel deal

However, it is clear that only people travelling in an organized group may get this facility. Earlier in February, Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, clarified that only groups with a specified number of travelers listed in official documents qualify for the exemption. He said that eligible groups generally consist of 10 to 20 people and added that consultations with India’s Ministry of External Affairs were ongoing to determine the appropriate group size for Indian visitors.

