Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad
Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'
Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'
China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones
BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...
Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more
INDIA
Back in August, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff against India "plus penalty", citing its business with Russia. Later, he declared an additional 25 percent tariff, again accusing New Delhi of fueling the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.
Amid the ongoing tariff tensions with the United States, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, on Saturday, i.e., October 18, asserted that talks on a trade deal between New Delhi and Washington were progressing in a cordial atmosphere. However, he didn't provide a deadline at the same time.
Goyal also emphasised that there will be no agreement that doesn't address the interests of India's farmers and fishermen. "I believe the talks are progressing in a very cordial atmosphere, and I have said many times that free trade agreements or trade talks are never based on deadlines. There is no agreement unless we fully address the interests of the nation - India's farmers, India's fishermen, India's MSME sector. The talks are progressing very well. The talks are ongoing and we will definitely inform you when we reach a decision," news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.
Back in August, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff against India "plus penalty", citing its business with Russia. Later, he declared an additional 25 percent tariff, again accusing New Delhi of fueling the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.
India, on the other hand, has maintained a firm stance that it won't compromise on the interests of its farmers and fishermen. However, recently, the ties between the two nations witnessed a thaw.