When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'

Back in August, US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff against India "plus penalty", citing its business with Russia. Later, he declared an additional 25 percent tariff, again accusing New Delhi of fueling the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.

Amid the ongoing tariff tensions with the United States, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, on Saturday, i.e., October 18, asserted that talks on a trade deal between New Delhi and Washington were progressing in a cordial atmosphere. However, he didn't provide a deadline at the same time.

Goyal also emphasised that there will be no agreement that doesn't address the interests of India's farmers and fishermen. "I believe the talks are progressing in a very cordial atmosphere, and I have said many times that free trade agreements or trade talks are never based on deadlines. There is no agreement unless we fully address the interests of the nation - India's farmers, India's fishermen, India's MSME sector. The talks are progressing very well. The talks are ongoing and we will definitely inform you when we reach a decision," news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

India, on the other hand, has maintained a firm stance that it won't compromise on the interests of its farmers and fishermen. However, recently, the ties between the two nations witnessed a thaw.