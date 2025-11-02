When will fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi be extradited to India? Amit Shah says...

Shah said: "In the last two years, around 42 fugitives have been brought back to India. In some cases, court proceedings are underway in those countries. There are very few people against whom no action has been taken."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shed light on the timeline for the extradition of high-profile fugitives including diamantaire Nirav Modi and liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Speaking at an NDTV conclave, Shah described the process of extradition as "very complex" but assured that Indian agencies are pursuing such fugitives as per the established norms. He further informed that 42 fugitives have been brought back over the last two years. Both Modi and Mallya are wanted in India over scams running into thousands of crores of rupees.

Shah said at the NDTV event: "It's a very complex process. It involves navigating the laws and court procedures of several countries. We have established 'India Net' under the CBI for this purpose, which issues Blue Corner notices against fugitives across the country, uses Interpol to arrest them, and then handles the entire extradition process." Shah also stated that for extraditions, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared after conducting workshops with all concerned agencies.

Shah said: "In the last two years, around 42 fugitives have been brought back to India. In some cases, court proceedings are underway in those countries. There are very few people against whom no action has been taken." Slamming the opposition over the issue, the minister added: "After our government came to power, the fugitives are at least being pursued. They are being caught, and the process of bringing them from jails abroad to jails here is also underway."