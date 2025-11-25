Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate as Taliban warns of 'appropriate response'
Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband against whom she has filed domestic violence case, they had four kids but one died due to...
Tere Ishk Mein: From Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing to Aanand L Rai’s return to rooted love stories; five reasons to watch film
When will Ethiopian volcanic ash leave Delhi, other parts of India? IMD chief says...
Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays
Major BLOW to Maoists after killing of commander Madvi Hidma, 15 surrender in Sukhma
Why Ethiopian volcanic ash cloud is unlikely to impact Delhi's AQI?
Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes SHOCKING statement, says, 'Zubeen Garg was murdered...'
Viral video: Emotional Karan Deol collects grandfather Dharmendra's ashes from cremation grounds, family proceeds with asthi visarjan
INDIA
The Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted after 12,000 years, and ash from the volcano reached India via the Arabian Sea on Monday, drifting towards the capital Delhi around midnight. It also moved through several states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.
A mass of Ethiopian volcanic ash, which entered India on Monday, will move away and drift towards China by 7 pm on Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted after 12,000 years, and ash from the volcano reached India via the Arabian Sea on Monday, drifting towards the capital Delhi around midnight. It also moved through several states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. The ash is now drifting towards China via Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Mohapatra told NDTV.
There have been concerns that the volcanic ash may further deteriorate Delhi's air quality, which is already at dangerous levels, but the weather office chief has allayed these fears. He told the publication that the ash mass is eight to 15 kilometers above the sea level and is traveling with wind speeds of 150 km/hour -- thus not affecting Delhi's AQI. "People need not panic. We have not issued any advisory. However, an advisory has been issued for aircraft operators. If the concentration of this ash were higher, it could have formed clouds. The volcanic ash will have no impact on Delhi's pollution," Mohapatra said.
Several flights due to arrive at the Delhi airport have been affected due to the volcanic ash. As per official data, 19 international flights were disrupted on Tuesday, of which seven were cancelled and 12 delayed. India's aviation body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued an advisory asking airlines to strictly avoid volcanic ash-affected areas. Operations of several major Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have been hit.