INDIA

When will Ethiopian volcanic ash leave Delhi, other parts of India? IMD chief says...

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted after 12,000 years, and ash from the volcano reached India via the Arabian Sea on Monday, drifting towards the capital Delhi around midnight. It also moved through several states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

When will Ethiopian volcanic ash leave Delhi, other parts of India? IMD chief says...
There have been concerns the volcanic ash may further deteriorate Delhi's poor air quality.
A mass of Ethiopian volcanic ash, which entered India on Monday, will move away and drift towards China by 7 pm on Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted after 12,000 years, and ash from the volcano reached India via the Arabian Sea on Monday, drifting towards the capital Delhi around midnight. It also moved through several states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. The ash is now drifting towards China via Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Mohapatra told NDTV.

Impact on Delhi's AQI

There have been concerns that the volcanic ash may further deteriorate Delhi's air quality, which is already at dangerous levels, but the weather office chief has allayed these fears. He told the publication that the ash mass is eight to 15 kilometers above the sea level and is traveling with wind speeds of 150 km/hour -- thus not affecting Delhi's AQI. "People need not panic. We have not issued any advisory. However, an advisory has been issued for aircraft operators. If the concentration of this ash were higher, it could have formed clouds. The volcanic ash will have no impact on Delhi's pollution," Mohapatra said.

Flight operations hit

Several flights due to arrive at the Delhi airport have been affected due to the volcanic ash. As per official data, 19 international flights were disrupted on Tuesday, of which seven were cancelled and 12 delayed. India's aviation body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued an advisory asking airlines to strictly avoid volcanic ash-affected areas. Operations of several major Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have been hit.

