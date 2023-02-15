Search icon
When will Delhi Ashram flyover construction be complete? Know reopening date of DND flyover link

The Ashram flyover in Delhi has been under construction for several weeks now and is expected to be reopened soon according to media reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

The construction taking place on the Ashram flyover has left the commuters in Delhi crippled due to the excessive traffic and congestion in nearby routes. Due to the Ashram flyover construction in the capital, many have been left stuck in traffic for over 45 minutes daily.

The residents of Delhi have been asking the same question for several weeks – when will the construction on the Ashram flyover be complete? While there is no set date for the same yet, there is a rough idea of when it will reopen for the public once again.

According to several media reports, the closure of the Ashram flyover was set to continue from January 1 for 45 days, with the flyover to reopen for the public on February 15. Now, reports state that the completion of the construction is likely to be complete by the end of February.

Both the carriageways for the Ashram Flyover Road have been closed due to the extensive work being carried out to connect the flyover further, leading to the flyover being closed since January 1, 2023. The construction work is unlikely to be completed on February 15.

The Delhi Ashram Flyover is being extended in order to connect it with the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyover, which will lead to better connectivity between Delhi, Noida, and other NCR cities in the area. It is expected that the construction will be complete by February 28.

This will prove to be a crucial connecting point between Noida in Uttar Pradesh, south and central Delhi as well as Faridabad. The Ashram flyover currently links the Mathura Road and the Ring Road (connecting Lajpath Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan as well as the DND flyover).

While the Ashram flyover was supposed to be complete by February 15, the construction work has been running delayed due to several reasons. It is expected that the new link between Ashram and DND flyover will be done by February end or the first week of March.

