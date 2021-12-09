When will COVID-19 vaccination drive for children start in India? Here’s what we know so far

Amid rising Omicron fears across the globe, doctors and experts have observed the rise of the COVID-19 cases among children in certain countries, which has prompted concerns about the status of the vaccination drive for those below the age of 18.

To take a call regarding administering COVID-19 vaccines to children amid threats of Omicron variant spread, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) conducted a meeting on December 8, evaluating the results of all the recent trials.

After the meeting, the panel said that many companies are still in the process of conducting scientific trials. Thus, no official dates have been announced to commence the vaccination drive for those below the age of 18 in the country.

Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine, which is the world's first DNA plasmid vaccine against the COVID-19, has been approved for emergency usage for children above the age of 12 by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and will be rolled out at the appropriate time.

Apart from this, Bharat Biotech is currently conducting Phase II and III trials for Covaxin to be administered to children from ages 2 to 18. Trials are also being conducted for Serum Institute of India’s vaccine Covovax, which is being prepared for ages 2 to 18 as well.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “The approval of aforementioned COVID-19 vaccines is dependent on the successful completion of clinical trials and submission of requisite data to the National Regulator i.e., Drug Controller General of India as per the requirements of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.”

Apart from the vaccination of children, many experts are suggesting the administering of a COVID-19 booster shot among adults to strengthen their immunity and prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. WHO has also recommended the criteria for administering the booster dose recently, suggesting that only those with health problems should opt for it.