FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effects on health, environment?

BIG twist in Delhi student's acid attack case, police arrest father of 'victim' on rape charges

Mukesh Ambani's Jio continues to lead telecom subs growth as it adds 32 lakh users in just 30 days, Vodafone Idea loses...

Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, Poonam Dhillon, Rupali Ganguly, others attend Satish Shah's prayer meet

ECI announces SIR Phase 2 pan India, check full list of states; will release final voter list on...

Emraan Hashmi urges Muslim community to watch Haq, says he read the script keeping his religion in mind: 'I wanted to see...'

DNA TV Show: Who shot down US Navy helicopter, fighter jet in South China Sea?

DDA announces new flats for these categories, booking to be open from...; check prices, how to book, other details

Women's World Cup 2025: This star player replaces injured Pratika Rawal in India's squad ahead of semi-final vs Australia

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at East Asia Summit: 'Right of defence against terrorism...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effects on health, environment?

When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effe

BIG twist in Delhi student's acid attack case, police arrest father of 'victim' on rape charges

BIG twist in Delhi student's acid attack case, father of 'victim' arrested

Mukesh Ambani's Jio continues to lead telecom subs growth as it adds 32 lakh users in just 30 days, Vodafone Idea loses...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio continues to lead telecom subs growth as it adds 32 L users

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effects on health, environment?

According to experts, silver iodide is used in cloud seeding which sparks concerns about its health impact as it is linked to many health risks such as toxicity, reproductive disorders, developmental defects, and cancer. The process of cloud seeding contains potentially harmful chemicals.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 12:36 AM IST

When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effects on health, environment?
Negative effects of cloud seeding
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi has been eagerly waiting for artificial rain, also called cloud seeding as the absence of unsuitable clouds delayed the process. A few days back, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the completion of preparations for artificial rain through cloud seeding in the national capital. She added that experts have successfully tested it in the Burari area on Thursday. She even said that there is a possibility that clouds may come from October 28-30. 

What is cloud seeding and how does it work?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique aimed at enhancing precipitation. It involves dispersing certain substances, most commonly silver iodide (AgI) or salt particles, into clouds. These particles act as nuclei around which water vapour condenses and eventually falls as rain. There are two major types of cloud seeding: Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding and Glaciogenic Cloud Seeding. Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding involves releasing salt-based particles at the base of warm clouds, while Glaciogenic Cloud Seeding involves injecting substances like silver iodide or dry ice into supercooled clouds.

Does cloud seeding has negative effects on health, environment?

According to experts, silver iodide is used in cloud seeding which sparks concerns about its health impact as it is linked to many health risks such as toxicity, reproductive disorders, developmental defects, and cancer. More concerning is the fact that when it is oxidized it may cause Iodism, a kind of poisoning caused by iodine which can lead to skin rashes, headaches, and respiratory issues. Also, prolong exposure to silver iodide can cause argyria, a condition that causes the human tissues to turn blue or gray in case of excessive deposition in the body.

The process of cloud seeding contains potentially harmful chemicals that are released into the atmosphere. While supporters of the process claim of small evidence of harm, the long-term effects cannot be ignored. If these chemicals are released into the environment, the particles would quickly spread and pollute the atmosphere. Another aspect which is concerning is carbon dioxide masking, which highlights how prone is the climate to rising carbon dioxide levels. If pre-industrial cloud cover was more extensive than previously believed, the cooling effect it had on the climate might have been overstated, which could impact future climate predictions.

Cloud seeding offers hope for water-scarce regions, but remains a double-edged sword that requires rigorous research, transparency, and consideration of associated health risks.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who will replace Pratika Rawal as opener for India in CWC2025 semi-final game against Australia?
Who will replace Pratika Rawal as opener for India in CWC2025 semi-final game
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh
UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was split open, two fingers were chopped off
UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was sp
India narrows gender pay gap drastically, ranks lowest globally; check details
India narrows gender pay gap drastically, ranks lowest globally; check details
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly couldn't control her tears, breaks down at final journey of her 'dad', video goes viral, fans react
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly breaks down at her 'dad' final journey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE