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When will CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 release? Know expected date, official site and more

CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 is likely to be released by next week at cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

When will CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 release? Know expected date, official site and more
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 exam schedule expected soon.
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CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 is expected to be released by next week on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students will be able to check and download their exam schedule once it is officially released.

When will the CBSE date sheet 2027 be released?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced an official date for the release, but it is anticipated that the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027 will be released soon. Last year, the board released the date sheet on October 30; based on the same trend, students can expect the schedule by next Saturday.

The date sheet will include subject-specific exam dates, exam timings, and important instructions for students. The board exams are expected to be held in February-March 2027. Students are advised to regularly visit the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in, for the latest updates.

Also read: Delhi-Katra Expressway: Pathankot–Dayalachak stretch nears completion, likely to open Dec, travel time be slashed by 25-30 mins, check details

How to download the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027?

CBSE will release the date sheet online in PDF format. Students can download it from cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. Follow these steps to download:

  1. Visit the official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link for CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 on the homepage.
  3. The PDF will appear on the screen.
  4. Check the exam dates carefully.
  5. Download and save the PDF and take a printout.

For more details regarding CBSE board exams 2027, students should visit the official website.

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