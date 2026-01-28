'When we travel by plane...': Ajit Pawar's old X post goes viral after death in Baramati crash

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar?

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Madhubanti Bagchi, Anupam Roy lead music nominations

Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Was it accident or conspiracy? This is what NCP leader Sharad Pawar says

When Prestige Becomes Fatal: The Avoidable Death of Ajit Pawar

Suryakumar Yadav gains big in ICC T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy stay No.1

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal name of their second son; share his first photos from naamkaran ceremony

‘We are champions’: Prateek Yadav retracts divorce remark for wife Aparna Yadav, hits back at trolls in new video

Oxford Appoints Indian Royal Icing Artist Prachi Dhabal Deb, Expanding the Meaning of Art

Rhythm Wagholikar & Prachi Dhabal Deb, On a mission to build a State-Wise Story of India’s Handlooms

Rajasthan Royals set to become IPL's first billion-dollar team; RCB sale could be next

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar?

Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them?

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Madhubanti Bagchi, Anupam Roy lead music nominations

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit, Shreya lead music nominations

Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Was it accident or conspiracy? This is what NCP leader Sharad Pawar says

Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Was it accident or conspiracy? This is what NCP lead

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more

The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay, uncle Sharad Pawar; look at political family tree

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay

Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023

Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered c

HomeIndia

INDIA

'When we travel by plane...': Ajit Pawar's old X post goes viral after death in Baramati crash

On Wednesday morning, Pawar died after his jet crashed while attempting a landing at the Baramati airport. The four other occupants of the aircraft, including the pilot-in-command and the first officer, also lost their lives in the tragedy.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

'When we travel by plane...': Ajit Pawar's old X post goes viral after death in Baramati crash
The AAIB has launched a probe into the crash that killed Ajit Pawar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A social media post made in 2024 by Ajit Pawar has resurfaced after the Maharashtra deputy chief minister died in a plane crash on Wednesday (January 28). In the two-year-old X post, the 66-year-old had leader talked about the experience of traveling in a plane. On Wednesday morning, Pawar died after his jet crashed while attempting a landing at the Baramati airport. The four other occupants of the aircraft, including the pilot-in-command and the first officer, also lost their lives in the tragedy.

In January 2024, Pawar had said in an X post: "When we travel by helicopter or plane, if our plane or helicopter lands smoothly, we understand that the pilot is a woman." Pawar, the chief of his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was highlighting the organisation's woman empowerment push with the post. Those who died in Wednesday's crash included Pawar's security officer and a flight attendant. The nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra, and sons Parth and Jay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pawar's passing was "very shocking and saddening" and called him a "leader of the people."

Ajit Pawar was flying from Mumbai in a Bombardier Learjet 45 when the jet crashed amid poor visibility. The aircraft operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited, a Delhi-based private company. Officials at VSR Ventures have described the crashed jet as "100 percent safe" and said the crew was fairly experienced. The company's owner, VK Singh, said the aircraft was "very well maintained" and there was "absolutely no problem" with its condition. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a probe into the crash that killed Pawar and others.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar?
Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them?
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Madhubanti Bagchi, Anupam Roy lead music nominations
Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24: Arijit, Shreya lead music nominations
Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Was it accident or conspiracy? This is what NCP leader Sharad Pawar says
Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Was it accident or conspiracy? This is what NCP lead
When Prestige Becomes Fatal: The Avoidable Death of Ajit Pawar
When Prestige Becomes Fatal: The Avoidable Death of Ajit Pawar
Suryakumar Yadav gains big in ICC T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy stay No.1
Suryakumar Yadav gains big in ICC T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakarav
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay, uncle Sharad Pawar; look at political family tree
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Family survived by wife Sunetra, sons Parth, Jay
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered crash in India in 2023
Ajit Pawar plane crash: All about Learjet 45, aircraft model had also suffered c
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals captured on camera
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar passes away in plane crash; aftermath visuals
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: 5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM; Educational qualification, political journey to net worth
5 things to know about Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement