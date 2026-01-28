'When we travel by plane...': Ajit Pawar's old X post goes viral after death in Baramati crash

On Wednesday morning, Pawar died after his jet crashed while attempting a landing at the Baramati airport. The four other occupants of the aircraft, including the pilot-in-command and the first officer, also lost their lives in the tragedy.

A social media post made in 2024 by Ajit Pawar has resurfaced after the Maharashtra deputy chief minister died in a plane crash on Wednesday (January 28). In the two-year-old X post, the 66-year-old had leader talked about the experience of traveling in a plane. On Wednesday morning, Pawar died after his jet crashed while attempting a landing at the Baramati airport. The four other occupants of the aircraft, including the pilot-in-command and the first officer, also lost their lives in the tragedy.

In January 2024, Pawar had said in an X post: "When we travel by helicopter or plane, if our plane or helicopter lands smoothly, we understand that the pilot is a woman." Pawar, the chief of his faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was highlighting the organisation's woman empowerment push with the post. Those who died in Wednesday's crash included Pawar's security officer and a flight attendant. The nephew of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra, and sons Parth and Jay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pawar's passing was "very shocking and saddening" and called him a "leader of the people."

Ajit Pawar was flying from Mumbai in a Bombardier Learjet 45 when the jet crashed amid poor visibility. The aircraft operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited, a Delhi-based private company. Officials at VSR Ventures have described the crashed jet as "100 percent safe" and said the crew was fairly experienced. The company's owner, VK Singh, said the aircraft was "very well maintained" and there was "absolutely no problem" with its condition. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a probe into the crash that killed Pawar and others.