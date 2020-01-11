Headlines

'When we come to power..': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya threatens Bengal officials 'troubling BJP workers'

Vijayvargiya said the party has a list of all those government officials involved in sycophancy, corruption and threatening BJP workers who will be made an example of once his government comes to power.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 12:49 AM IST

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday threatened government officials in West Bengal with stringent action when the saffron party comes to power in the state. 

Calling the officials "murga" (chicken), Vijayvargiya, the BJP General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal, said they were "troubling BJP workers."

"If you (government officials) trouble BJP workers then we know how to give it back. BJP workers and leaders are not wearing bangles," he said while addressing a public meeting in Purulia.

Speaking about the  Purulia's Superintendent of Police, he said, "What is the name of that SP? Murga? Whether he is Murga or anything else, we will make him a "murga" when our government comes to power. We have made a list of officials whom we are going to make "murga."

He also added that the party has a list of all those government officials involved in sycophancy, corruption and threatening BJP workers who will be made an example of once the BJP government comes to power.  

The ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), has been involved in a bitter political battle with the BJP ahead of the assembly elections which is scheduled to take place in 2021.

The breakthrough in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in 2019, where the BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats has given the much-needed confidence to the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls.

Months following the Lok Sabha elections saw violent skirmishes between BJP and TMC party workers in various districts of the state.

