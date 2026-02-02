'When two large economies...': PM Modi after Trump announces India-US trade deal

His comment came after Trump announced a trade deal between India and the US, after the two sides held negotiations for months. In a social media post, Trump said he and PM Modi had agreed to a trade deal, under which the US will reduce its reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 2) said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that made-in-India products will now face a lowered US tariff of 18 percent. His comment came after Trump announced a trade deal between India and the US, after the two sides held negotiations for months. In a social media post, Trump said he and PM Modi had agreed to a trade deal, under which the US will reduce its reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent.

What did PM Modi say?

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement." The PM added that when two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it "benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation." His post further read: "President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights."

How did Trump announce the deal?

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump talked about his conversation with the Indian PM on Monday. "It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine," he said. The US leader also claimed that India had agreed to stop buying oil from Russia -- a key sticking point in trade talks between Washington and New Delhi. Trump added that India will "buy much more [oil] from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!" The long-awaited announcement comes hot on the heels of a historic trade pact signed between India and the European Union (EU), which has been described as the "mother of all deals."