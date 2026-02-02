FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Neena Gupta opens up on daughter Masaba Gupta's relationship with Vivian Richards: 'It works well for both of them'

'When two large economies...': PM Modi after Trump announces India-US trade deal

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore

India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits

GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record

Ali Fazal shares BTS video from Mirzapur The Film sets after film wraps up shooting: 'Journey of some love and some hate'

SASCI funding for 3 UTs nearly doubled, Delhi will try to achieve maximum benefit from this: CM Rekha Gupta

Usman for Usman! Khawaja defends Pakistani bowler Usman Tariq over 'chucking' controversy

'Didn't need to overreact': Shashi Tharoor slams govt over Rahul Gandhi LS speech row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neena Gupta opens up on daughter Masaba Gupta's relationship with Vivian Richards: 'It works well for both of them'

Neena Gupta on daughter Masaba Gupta's relationship with Vivian Richards

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall

Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits

Border 2 box office day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film drops to single digits

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars

AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

HomeIndia

INDIA

'When two large economies...': PM Modi after Trump announces India-US trade deal

His comment came after Trump announced a trade deal between India and the US, after the two sides held negotiations for months. In a social media post, Trump said he and PM Modi had agreed to a trade deal, under which the US will reduce its reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 12:12 AM IST

'When two large economies...': PM Modi after Trump announces India-US trade deal
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 2) said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that made-in-India products will now face a lowered US tariff of 18 percent. His comment came after Trump announced a trade deal between India and the US, after the two sides held negotiations for months. In a social media post, Trump said he and PM Modi had agreed to a trade deal, under which the US will reduce its reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 percent to 18 percent.

What did PM Modi say?

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement." The PM added that when two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it "benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation." His post further read: "President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights."

How did Trump announce the deal?

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump talked about his conversation with the Indian PM on Monday. "It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine," he said. The US leader also claimed that India had agreed to stop buying oil from Russia -- a key sticking point in trade talks between Washington and New Delhi. Trump added that India will "buy much more [oil] from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!" The long-awaited announcement comes hot on the heels of a historic trade pact signed between India and the European Union (EU), which has been described as the "mother of all deals."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neena Gupta opens up on daughter Masaba Gupta's relationship with Vivian Richards: 'It works well for both of them'
Neena Gupta on daughter Masaba Gupta's relationship with Vivian Richards
'When two large economies...': PM Modi after Trump announces India-US trade deal
'Delighted': PM Modi after Trump announces India-US trade deal
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall on first Monday, earns less than Rs 3 crore
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji film sees massive 70% fall
India-US trade deal finalised, reciprocal tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump
India-US trade deal finalised, tariffs to be cut down: Donald Trump
Border 2 box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty film drops to single digits
Border 2 box office day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film drops to single digits
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prabhas as Hamza, Fahadh Faasil as Rehman Dakait, Rana Daggubati as Major Iqbal: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar with South stars
AI reimagines Dhurandhar with South stars Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement