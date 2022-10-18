Search icon
'When threats are global, response cannot be local': PM Modi hails Indian Police Force at Interpol General Assembly

Addressing the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol, the prime minister said that India today is a “case study for the world”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs and organised crime, and called for a global response to tackle these dangers. He said a safe and secure world is "our shared responsibility" and when the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate.

Addressing the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol, the prime minister said that India today is a “case study for the world”. 

“Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, it will celebrate its 100 years. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards UN Peacekeeping Operations,” PM Modi said. 

PM Modi also said corruption and financial crimes have harmed the welfare of citizens of many countries.

"There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs, organised crime... When the threats are global, response cannot be just local," he said at the international event attended by representatives of 195 countries at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

Hailing the Indian Police Force for maintaining law and order in the world's second most populated country, the prime minister said: "The Indian Police Force implements more than 900 national & 10,000 state laws. This is a herculean task, especially with the diversity within the society with many languages & traditions."

Referring to terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime which have affected many countries, the prime minister said the pace of change of these dangers is faster than before.

"A safe, secure world is our shared responsibility. When the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime can't operate," he said.

Highlighting India's response to global crises, Modi said from climate targets to Covid vaccines, India has shown willingness to take the lead in any crisis.

"At a time when nations, societies are becoming inward looking, India calls for more, not less, international cooperation," he said.

The prime minister also said that global cooperation for local welfare is India's call.

He lauded the roles played by police forces across the globe in tackling crimes and working for the welfare of people.

"Police forces across the world are not just protecting people but furthering social welfare as well," he said. 

