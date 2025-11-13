FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
When Terror Returns: Why India must act decisively

On November 9, 2025, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three people, including one who studied in China, for planning a chemical-weapons attack.

Girish Linganna

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

When Terror Returns: Why India must act decisively
Image credit: ANI
On November 9, 2025, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three people, including one who studied in China, for planning a chemical-weapons attack. Soon after, security forces caught five others linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) in Kashmir and Haryana, seizing 2,900 kilograms of explosives — enough to destroy whole neighbourhoods. These anti-terror wins followed the September 15 arrest of an Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) member in Uttar Pradesh. Yet it was not enough. A powerful explosion ripped through Delhi near the Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people and injuring many.

There is no secret where such attacks begin. Most terror groups targeting India trace back to Pakistan — all roads lead to Islamabad. Many who planned the 2008 Mumbai attacks remain free and protected there. This support for terrorism is not new. The same Pakistani officials who harbour anti-India terrorists once hid Osama bin Laden, the Al Qaeda chief who killed 3,000 innocents on September 11, 2001. As Firstpost reports, India faces a rising terror threat driven by two causes, both beyond its control. First, as India grows stronger, its rivals try to pull it down. India today has the fourth-largest economy and is set to overtake Germany by 2028 to become the third largest. If India reforms its slow bureaucracy, growth could be limitless. Even if only 20 percent of Indians become educated and middle class, their number alone would exceed Pakistan’s entire population — showing India’s huge potential.

Currently, 90 percent of Indians live above the global extreme-poverty line, around 35 percent are middle class, and 81 percent are literate. In Pakistan, the middle-class share is similar, but only 60 percent can read and write, while 45 percent live below poverty. India also ranks higher on Transparency International’s corruption index, meaning it is seen as less corrupt.Second, India’s majority population is Hindu, which should not be a problem since all citizens have equal democratic rights. Yet leaders like Turkey’s President Erdoğan, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, and preacher Zakir Naik promote the idea that non-Muslims should not rule over Muslims, even in democracy. This makes India’s situation similar to Israel’s — Pakistan, Turkey, and the Muslim Brotherhood reject India because of its non-Muslim leadership, just as Hamas and Palestinians reject Israel for being a Jewish state.

Like Israel, India’s security system is among the world’s best. Recent arrests show that Indian forces foil most plots in time, though the Delhi blast reminds us that some still slip through. Israel too stops 90 percent of rockets and missiles, but a few always get past defences. For years, Israel used a “mowing-the-lawn” strategy — limited strikes to contain terror without full-scale war. It worked until the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people and proved that small actions cannot stop growing threats.

India faces the same reality. After Pulwama, it launched its own “mowing-the-lawn” approach, sending 12 Air Force jets across the Line of Control to bomb JeM camps in Balakot. The bold strike shocked Islamabad and brought temporary silence, but soon terror returned. After the Pahalgam attack, India destroyed Pakistani bases and airfields, though Islamabad denied it. That peace lasted only until the Delhi blast, which could have been far worse if India’s anti-terror teams had not reacted quickly.

The Delhi attack proves that limited responses no longer work. India cannot keep trimming terror; it must uproot it completely. Pakistan-backed groups recover fast, so India needs a decisive and strong reply. Western countries may criticise cross-border actions, but they are wrong — terrorists are not peaceful activists, and no nation should protect them, not even Canada, the US, Turkey, or Pakistan.

India must act firmly not only against terrorists but also those who finance or shelter them, even if they wear a politician’s suit or a general’s uniform. Just as police punish not only a killer but also those who supply the gun or fund the crime, India must target every link in the terror chain. The External Affairs Ministry should make it a priority to push the US, Europe, and Arab states to label Pakistan a terror-sponsoring country.

Any nation that wants to invest in India must first stand clearly against terrorism. If China uses its economic power to influence others, India too should use its growing economy to defend its people and interests. Pakistan may boast of nuclear weapons, but it knows it is the real aggressor. The only way it can save its image is by ending support for terror.

Terrorism works on cost and benefit — groups act only if they feel the reward is greater than the risk. India must show Pakistan that supporting terror will bring unbearable costs. The alternative — small, repeated strikes — will not bring peace. Like in the Israel-Hamas conflict, it would only let terror groups grow stronger, until they launch another attack that kills thousands.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

