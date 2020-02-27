Headlines

When Telnagana CM stopped his convoy to hear out a 'divyang' man

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday stopped his convoy to listen to the complaint of an old man with a disability. 

Prasad Bhosekar

Updated: Feb 28, 2020, 12:01 AM IST

The chief minister gave a patient hearing to the pathetic plight of the disabled person and solved his problem in the most humane way. 

The chief minister gave a patient hearing to the pathetic plight of the disabled person and solved his problem in the most humane way. 

While KCR was returning from a private programme from Toli Chowki area, he found an old-age disabled person with a memorandum in his hand. He stopped his convoy, got off from his car, went o the person and personally enquired about his problem. 

The person introduced himself as Mohammed Salim and said he was a driver and for the past nine years had been suffering from various ailments. He said he broke his leg four years ago when he fell from a building. Salim also informed the chief minister that his son’s health is also not good and that he has no house of his own. 

He sought some help from KCR. 

Rao responded immediately and instructed Hyderabad Collector Shwetha Mohanty to release disabled pension to Salim and allot a two-bedroom house. The Collector went to Salim's residence in Toli Chowki and made inquiry. 

Since Salim had a disabled certificate, the Collector sanctioned pension then and there. A two-bedroom house was sanctioned to Salim at Jiyaguda.

The Collector also promised that medical expenses will be borne by the government for Salim’s treatment and his son will be provided financial assistance from the Chief Minister Relief Fund, the Collector announced.

